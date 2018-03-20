Japanese court strikes down lawsuit against Oma nuclear plant

A Japanese court has struck down a lawsuit seeking to stop Electric Power Development (J-Power) from advancing the construction of the 1,383MW Oma nuclear plant in Aomori Prefecture.

The Hakodate District Court in northern Japan dismissed the case on the basis that there was no realistic chance of a serious accident taking place at the nuclear plant.

In 2010, over a thousand residents in Hokkaido had come together to file a lawsuit to stop the construction of the power plant.

The Hakodate District Court Presiding Judge Chikako Asaoka was quoted by The Asahi Shimbun as saying: “At the moment, it is difficult to readily recognize the tangible danger of a grave accident likely to occur at the plant.”

The Oma nuclear power project broke ground in 2008. Construction work at the nuclear plant was suspended for 18 months following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.

A company spokesperson told Reuters that construction had restarted in 2012, but has been pushed back as J-Power had to meet new safety requirements put into place in the wake of the Fukushima accident. The nuclear plant is nearly 38% complete, according to the spokesman.

The spokesman said: “We are doing all we can for the start of operations in the 2024/25 business year."

Currently, the Oma nuclear plant is being screened by Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority to check whether it is in accordance with the newly imposed safety standards.

The nuclear reactor at the Oma nuclear plant will use a 100% Mixed oxide (MOX) fuel for its operations. MOX is a combination of uranium and plutonium recycled from spent nuclear fuel.