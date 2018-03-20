Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Japanese court strikes down lawsuit against Oma nuclear plant

EBR Staff Writer Published 20 March 2018

A Japanese court has struck down a lawsuit seeking to stop Electric Power Development (J-Power) from advancing the construction of the 1,383MW Oma nuclear plant in Aomori Prefecture.

The Hakodate District Court in northern Japan dismissed the case on the basis that there was no realistic chance of a serious accident taking place at the nuclear plant.

In 2010, over a thousand residents in Hokkaido had come together to file a lawsuit to stop the construction of the power plant. 

The Hakodate District Court Presiding Judge Chikako Asaoka was quoted by The Asahi Shimbun as saying: “At the moment, it is difficult to readily recognize the tangible danger of a grave accident likely to occur at the plant.”

The Oma nuclear power project broke ground in 2008. Construction work at the nuclear plant was suspended for 18 months following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.

A company spokesperson told Reuters that construction had restarted in 2012, but has been pushed back as J-Power had to meet new safety requirements put into place in the wake of the Fukushima accident. The nuclear plant is nearly 38% complete, according to the spokesman.

The spokesman said: “We are doing all we can for the start of operations in the 2024/25 business year."

Currently, the Oma nuclear plant is being screened by Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority to check whether it is in accordance with the newly imposed safety standards.

The nuclear reactor at the Oma nuclear plant will use a 100% Mixed oxide (MOX) fuel for its operations. MOX is a combination of uranium and plutonium recycled from spent nuclear fuel.  

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Persistence Market Research: Next-Gen Industry Insights & Growth Outlook Persistence Market Research (PMR) is essentially a third-party research firm. Our model of research is a remarkable coordinated effort of information investigation and market look into procedure to enable organizations to accomplish ideal execution. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes. Suppliers Transparency Market Research: In-depth Analysis, Accurate Results Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a pioneer enterprise in the field of market research. We provide a plethora of services ranging from customized research, syndicated research, and consultation services. TMR’s worldwide and regional insights on the market cover industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, media and technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, among others. Every deeply researched report from TMR offers its clients a panoramic vision of the market, its prognosis and statistical forecasts, a detailed segmentation, key ongoing trends, vendor landscape along with strategic recommendations. Suppliers Stäubli Electrical Connectors - leading manufacturer of advanced contact technology and sophisticated solutions Multi-Contact has been a leading international manufacturer of electrical contacts and connection systems for 55 years. From January 2017, Multi-Contact conducts its business and services as Stäubli Electrical Connectors. Suppliers Future Market Insights: Global Industry Outlook & Business Review FMI, catering to clients in more than 150 different countries, is a top-ranking provider of market intelligence and research. We are headquartered in the global financial capital, London and boast of some of the finest delivery centers in the U.S. and India. Our research and consulting experts have helped a multitude of businesses to manage their individual challenges in an aggressively evolving marketplace with great precision and boldness. Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.