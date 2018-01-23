Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

IEEE Power & Energy Society signs MoU with North American Transmission Forum

Published 23 January 2018

IEEE, the technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, announced the IEEE Power & Energy Society (PES) and the North American Transmission Forum (NATF) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Under the agreement, IEEE PES and the NATF will work to align efforts to address grid reliability and resiliency challenges due to significant changes in energy supply, demand, and technology.

The MOU identifies four key areas of collaboration: grid reliability and resilience, ancillary services, electric system efficiency, and application of technology. IEEE PES and the NATF will develop a joint implementation plan to achieve identifiable objectives noted in the agreement.

“Engaging with IEEE PES will further promote excellence in the reliable operation of the electric transmission system, benefiting our community of transmission owners and operators,” said Thomas Galloway, NATF president and CEO. “This MOU enables us to leverage more experts across the energy industry to explore the application of technology and develop solutions to the problems we’re all trying to solve.”

“Our members have been actively working with the NATF on important topics such as preventing power system cascading outages. This formal collaboration with the NATF will facilitate comprehensive collaboration under the leadership of IEEE PES liaison Marianna Vaiman. It reinforces IEEE PES’ ongoing development of valuable resources and partnerships to advance power technologies for building the most resilient and reliable electricity systems,” said Damir Novosel, IEEE PES president (2016-2017). “We look forward to working with the NATF to allow our members to make the best use of our joint resources.”

Through this MOU, both IEEE PES and the NATF will help mobilize the technical community to facilitate dialogue that leads to the coordination of activities and the implementation of effective strategies. For example, the NATF will participate in IEEE PES technical activities, including committees that develop IEEE standards.

In addition, IEEE PES and the NATF will evaluate grid-related elements that may impact the electric grid transmission system and cost recovery options for potential solutions, identify regulatory concerns, and develop methods and tools to secure the electric transmission system, including cyber facilities and potential vulnerabilities.



Source: Company Press Release

