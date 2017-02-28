IEA Bioenergy International Webinar Series

IEA Bioenergy are hosting an international webinar entitled, “The European Wood Pellet Market for Small-Scale Heating”. This webinar will be held on Tuesday, March 14 at 10 am Eastern Standard Time / 4 pm Central European Time / 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time and presented by Fabian Schipfer.

IEA Bioenergy International Webinar Series

Good day,

IEA Bioenergy invites you to participate in an international webinar entitled, “The European Wood Pellet Market for Small-Scale Heating” . This webinar will be held on Tuesday, March 14 at 10 am Eastern Standard Time / 4 pm Central European Time / 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time and presented by Fabian Schipfer . For more information and a description of the webinar, please see the attached poster.

To participate in the webinar, you will need access to the Internet and a phone line. If you won’t have access to the Internet, let us know and we can provide you with the presentation file.

The webinar will be delivered through the Adobe ® Connect ™ web conferencing software. This means that you will not be required to download the presentation file. Please see the attached participant instructions for more details.

How to Join

On March 14 at 9:55 am EST / 3:55 pm CET / 2:55 pm GMT:

Option 1:

Web-only login: connecting through the Internet (recommended)

· Go to URL http://cif-ifc.adobeconnect.com/electures/

· >Select “Enter as a GUEST”, type your full name and then click “Enter Room”

· Ensure to click the “listen in” button that appears to the bottom right of the message box

· This option works best with a stable Internet connection

· Ensure that your computer speakers and sound are enabled in order to tune-in to the e-lecture

· The discussion and Q & A session will be held at the end of the lecture, please direct any questions or comments using the chat pod on the screen. The moderator will bring up your questions to the presenters

Option 2:

Phone + web login: (preferred option if you have a poor Internet connection)

· Dial: international toll free number for your country

· Enter access code 3464858#

· Attached is a list with International toll free numbers and toll numbers with your country’s corresponding dial-in information*

*These numbers are subject to change

· Continue to follow Web-only login steps above

Enjoy the lecture!

For additional information, please contact:

E-mail: e lectures@cif-ifc.org

Phone: +1- 705-744-1715 x 530

LINKS



Poster

Webinar participation instructions

International toll-free numbers

Source: Company Press Release