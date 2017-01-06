Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Hyperdynamics to engage Pacific Drilling's drillship for Guinea exploration drilling campaign

Published 06 January 2017

Hyperdynamics has accepted a proposal from its drilling contractor, Pacific Drilling, to deploy the Pacific Scirocco drillship in place of the Pacific Bora for Hyperdynamics' upcoming deepwater exploration well offshore the Republic of Guinea.

Financial terms under the earlier contract with Pacific Drilling for the Pacific Bora are unchanged. Hyperdynamics plans to spud the Fatala-1 well in April 2017.

"We are very pleased to be able to engage the Pacific Scirocco for our drilling campaign," said Hyperdynamics President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Leonard.

"The Pacific Scirocco is equipped to drill in deeper water -- up to 12,000 feet -- and could handle either of the two optional follow-up fan wells that may be drilled if the Fatala-1 well is successful.

"We understand that the Scirocco has been working offshore Nigeria for TOTAL for the last five years and has achieved a 98% up-time record, with no lost-time incidents. Having a rig and a crew that has performed so consistently at such a high level of safety and efficiency should greatly enhance our program," Leonard said.

"The Scirocco completes its current contract with TOTAL on January 19 and afterwards will be anchored offshore Abidjan, Ivory Coast.  This will enable Schlumberger, our integrated project manager for drilling services, to utilize its base there to outfit the drillship in plenty of time for an April 2017 spud date," he added.



Source: Company Press Release

2017> January

Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration> Conventional> Offshore> Deepwater
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
