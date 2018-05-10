Husky to combine two packaging businesses under new division

Husky Injection Molding Systems has announced plans to combine its beverage packaging division and its specialty packaging business under one new division, Rigid Packaging.

Husky has taken the step of combining its Beverage Packaging business and Specialty Packaging business under one new consolidated business called Rigid Packaging. This change will allow the company to offer a wider range of solutions and services to both Consumer Packaged Goods brands and plastics processors.



Husky will leverage its exhibit space at NPE2018 (May 7-11 in Orlando, Florida) to showcase its new structure and demonstrate how it has reorganized to better serve customers. The company has taken 12,000 square feet of exhibit space and is located in the West Hall at booth W1303.



“These are exciting times. This organizational change, along with the leadership team we’ve put in place, will help us align our sales organization to get even closer to customers, solution their growing base of needs and become more agile in responding to the changing market environment,” said John Galt, Husky’s President and CEO. “These changes also support the company’s current growth strategies of strengthening our business in developed markets, accelerating our business in developing markets, building on our strong innovation pipeline, and driving operational improvements.”

Leadership to solution the growing base of customer needs

Robert Domodossola will lead Husky’s new Rigid Packaging business. Mr. Domodossola was formerly President of Husky’s Medical and Specialty Packaging Systems business and was appointed to this position in April of 2017. Since joining Husky in 1996, he has progressed through a number of design and engineering management roles. Bringing these two businesses together under Robert’s leadership will enable Husky to be more nimble in responding to market needs and better help its customers to be more competitive.



“I’m energized by the opportunities we see to leverage our strength and leadership position in beverage and specialty packaging,” said Mr. Domodossola. “Our key focus moving forward is to build upon our success and understanding of these markets to continue developing integrated manufacturing solutions that more broadly serve our customers’ needs and support their growth initiatives.”



Gerardo Chiaia, Husky’s former President of Beverage Packaging, is leaving the organization to dedicate more time to his family. This comes after an outstanding 24-year career with the company.

Husky to highlight solutions for Rigid Packaging at NPE2018

For 65 years, Husky has remained an industry leader by proactively understanding consumer trends and their impact on global markets to deliver reliable, flexible and efficient manufacturing solutions. Husky works with customers from concept to completion to engineer highly optimized packages that not only stand out on store shelves, but perform to the highest standards. Most recently, consumers globally are demanding increased variety in their choice of beverage, which is leading to a proliferation of new products to meet this need.



On its booth at NPE2018 Husky is running a HyPET® 225 preform manufacturing system, the ideal solution to help both brand owners and processors remain competitive by responding to today’s increasingly diverse consumer preferences. The HyPET® 225 system is producing an 11.6 gram preform using FuTuRe-PET® ES11 (A) R-10 at a 6.2 second cycle time and using a 48-cavity mold. The 11.6 gram preform design is capable of yielding seven different small-format bottle designs in a variety of shapes, sizes and applications, ranging from juices and teas to dairy applications. Highlighting Husky’s expertise in complete package solutions, the preform uses a 32 mm neck finish. Resin for production of the preforms was supplied courtesy of Indorama.



By regularly collaborating with other industry leaders, Husky ensures that solutions offered to customers are inventive, reliable and meet the needs of today’s changing market. Husky’s booth is showcasing key partnerships with industry leaders, focusing on groundbreaking premium package designs with unique colors, shapes and functionality. Some highlighted partnership packages feature Husky’s breakthrough Multi-Layer Technology, which use activated light, temperature and decorative effects to create premium appeal and product personalization while still providing a functional package with optimal shelf life and at a lower total cost. In addition, for the first time in North America Solvay Specialty Polymers will be demonstrating its exciting new Verian™ High Barrier Polyester (HBP) on Husky’s booth. Verian™ HBP is an innovative, recyclable material that will enable a new generation of sustainable packaging solutions for PET bottles and films.

Source: Company Press Relese