Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

ARENA to fund Horizon's project to trial distributed energy systems in Australia

Published 15 November 2017

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced it will fund a pilot project by Horizon Power to trial distributed energy systems in Western Australia.

On behalf of the Australian Government, ARENA has allocated $1.9 million to Horizon Power to trial a variety of behind-the-meter distributed energy systems in Carnarvon.

As part of a $7.1 million pilot project, Horizon will install a variety of distributed energy technologies in 90 homes and businesses in Carnarvon. The technology tested will include ‘internet of things’ energy metering, rooftop solar, household battery storage and inverters with remote monitoring and control devices, and weather forecast devices.

The three year trial aims to overcome the technical and commercial barriers faced by ‘prosumers’, to reduce the cost of distributed energy systems by up to 25 per cent.

The falling cost of solar photovoltaic panels, coupled with the rising cost of energy bills, has driven many electricity consumers to embrace on-site generation and battery storage as means of reducing and taking control of their energy costs.

The project will test the commercial viability of delivering high penetration distributed renewable energy to regional off-grid towns, facilitating increasing renewables in existing microgrids.

ARENA Chief Executive Officer Ivor Frischknecht said the pilot project is the first of a series of trials that Horizon plans to undertake.

“These trials of distributed energy systems will explore the most cost-effective way of designing and managing a future grid.

“If we can resolve the technical and cost barriers of distributed energy systems and get metering, monitoring, solar and storage to work as a whole, we can make better use of these assets, reduce costs and empower prosumers,” Mr Frischknecht said.

WA Minister for Energy Ben Wyatt said: “The State Government is committed to supporting the development and refinement of technological solutions that advance a renewable future and we are delighted that ARENA have chosen to invest in such important trials that will ultimately see more renewable energy installed in regional Western Australia.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Clean Technology> Energy Storage> Advanced Batteries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Møllerodden - Offshore and Onshore Lifting Equipment Møllerodden is a worldwide supplier of high-quality lifting equipment to the offshore and onshore industry. Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Suppliers Normet - Your Market Leader in Mining Technology and Innovative Underground Construction As a pioneer in mining, tunnelling, and civil construction, Normet specialises in safety, profitability and productivity technology for our wide array of global clients. We come from the same industries as our customers, allowing us to understand their challenges and objectives in the underground construction market. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.