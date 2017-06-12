HIMA’s new direct UK and Ireland operation to be showcased at Offshore Europe

HIMA, the world's leading independent provider of technologies for safety-critical applications, is exhibiting for the first time at Offshore Europe, Aberdeen, UK, on 5 – 8 September 2017.

This also marks their first process industry focused exhibition appearance since HIMA gave direct access to its solutions and services in the UK and Ireland this June.

Sébastien Lachaise leads HIMA operations in the UK and Ireland

The UK and Ireland operation is led by Sébastien Lachaise, who looks forward to welcoming visitors at HIMA’s booth 3B200 throughout the show. Sébastien is the primary contact for IOCs, OEMs, MACs, EPCs and system integrators seeking to develop smart safety solutions that protect people, assets and the environment from harm.

HIMA will be highlighting its offering for the global oil and gas industry, featuring products such as HIMax; a scalable safety system that allows plants of any size to be operated as economically as possible, increasing profitability while preventing failures and downtime, and complying with the most rigorous safety standards. From drilling platforms to refineries, HIMA’s continuous monitoring and emergency shutdown systems ensure the safety of people, machines and the environment.

Visitors concerned about the sharp increase in cyber risk will see how HIMA’s smart safety solutions offer IT security along with functional safety. Protection from cyber-attacks in all important areas – hardware, operating systems, networks and engineering – is provided by systems that comply with international standards such as IEC 62443. This includes a requirement for separate network levels with defined transitions or conduits.

Furthermore, visitors can discuss with HIMA’s safety experts its comprehensive solutions comprising hardware, software and services. These flexible, ready-to-use safety applications include all components and services necessary to control and monitor turbines and compressors (FlexSILon TMC), burners and boilers (FlexSILon BCS) and gas and liquid pipelines (FlexSILon PMC). By integrating all major functions of each application in a single system, the solutions enable safe and cost-effective plant and equipment operation.

HIMax safety systems ensure maximum plant availability in the oil and gas industry

For more information, please contact HIMA directly at: hima-uk@hima.com or visit: www.hima.com/uk

Visit HIMA at SPE Offshore Europe: Stand 3B200

Source: Company Press Release