Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

HIMA’s new direct UK and Ireland operation to be showcased at Offshore Europe

Published 12 June 2017

HIMA, the world's leading independent provider of technologies for safety-critical applications, is exhibiting for the first time at Offshore Europe, Aberdeen, UK, on 5 – 8 September 2017.

This also marks their first process industry focused exhibition appearance since HIMA gave direct access to its solutions and services in the UK and Ireland this June. 

Sébastien Lachaise leads HIMA operations in the UK and Ireland

The UK and Ireland operation is led by Sébastien Lachaise, who looks forward to welcoming visitors at HIMA’s booth 3B200 throughout the show. Sébastien is the primary contact for IOCs, OEMs, MACs, EPCs and system integrators seeking to develop smart safety solutions that protect people, assets and the environment from harm.

HIMA will be highlighting its offering for the global oil and gas industry, featuring products such as HIMax; a scalable safety system that allows plants of any size to be operated as economically as possible, increasing profitability while preventing failures and downtime, and complying with the most rigorous safety standards. From drilling platforms to refineries, HIMA’s continuous monitoring and emergency shutdown systems ensure the safety of people, machines and the environment.

Visitors concerned about the sharp increase in cyber risk will see how HIMA’s smart safety solutions offer IT security along with functional safety. Protection from cyber-attacks in all important areas – hardware, operating systems, networks and engineering – is provided by systems that comply with international standards such as IEC 62443. This includes a requirement for separate network levels with defined transitions or conduits.

Furthermore, visitors can discuss with HIMA’s safety experts its comprehensive solutions comprising hardware, software and services. These flexible, ready-to-use safety applications include all components and services necessary to control and monitor turbines and compressors (FlexSILon TMC), burners and boilers (FlexSILon BCS) and gas and liquid pipelines (FlexSILon PMC). By integrating all major functions of each application in a single system, the solutions enable safe and cost-effective plant and equipment operation.

HIMax safety systems ensure maximum plant availability in the oil and gas industry

For more information, please contact HIMA directly at: hima-uk@hima.com or visit: www.hima.com/uk

Visit HIMA at SPE Offshore Europe: Stand 3B200



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Suppliers HSP & Trench Bushing Group - Premium High Voltage Bushings HSP & Trench Bushing Group is your partner of choice when looking for premium high voltage bushings. The Group develops and produces quality tailor-made products and services such as bushings for transformer, switchgear, generator, HVDC and SF6-applications up to the highest service voltage. Furthermore, they offer service, maintenance and customer training expertise for HSP & Trench equipment as well as for bushing from other manufacturers. Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.