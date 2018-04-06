Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Helix begins drilling at Mundarlo copper project in Australia

Published 06 April 2018

Helix Resources has commenced drilling program at the Mundarlo copper project near Gundagai, New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

Drilling is expected to commence this weekend targeting a high quality geophysical target below the maiden three-hole RC drilling program completed in early March 2018. Data from the recently completed DHEM surveys confirmed the presence of an EM conductor directly below these holes. The modelling indi cates the conductor is likely to be intersected within 100m of the end of each hole drilled to date. The source size of the DHEM modelled plate is large (approx. 750m in strike) with conductance between 150- 250 Siemens, which is consistent with a sulphide response.

Drilling is targeted to provide three intercepts into the DHEM conductor target zone. It is planned to extend MURC001 and MURC002 with a further 100m of RC drilling in each hole, and to extend MURC003 with a 100m diamond tail to collect oriented core throug h the target zone. The interpreted geological setting of the Mundarlo Projec t is favourable for the targeted mineralisation styles Helix is pursuing, with the project area strongly influe nced by the nearby significant regional structure, the Gilmore Fault Zone. This major crustal feature controls many major precious and base metal deposits along its extensive strike.

At the completion of this progra m the equipment and crews will mob ilise back to Helix’s Collerina Copper Project in central NSW. At Collerina they are planned to commence a follow-up wedge diamond hole targeting the new off-hole EM conductors announced by Heli x yesterday.

ABOUT THE MUNDARLO JV

Helix has secured a 60% equity interest in the Mundarlo Project having satisfied the first earn-in requirement under the JV terms following completion of the initial RC drill program. Helix has the sole right to earn a further 20% project equi ty in the Mundarlo Project (for a total of 80% equity) by spending an additional A$150,000 on exploration by February 2019.

 

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Cobalt
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Future Market Insights: Global Industry Outlook & Business Review FMI, catering to clients in more than 150 different countries, is a top-ranking provider of market intelligence and research. We are headquartered in the global financial capital, London and boast of some of the finest delivery centers in the U.S. and India. Our research and consulting experts have helped a multitude of businesses to manage their individual challenges in an aggressively evolving marketplace with great precision and boldness. Suppliers Transparency Market Research: In-depth Analysis, Accurate Results Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a pioneer enterprise in the field of market research. We provide a plethora of services ranging from customized research, syndicated research, and consultation services. TMR’s worldwide and regional insights on the market cover industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, media and technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, among others. Every deeply researched report from TMR offers its clients a panoramic vision of the market, its prognosis and statistical forecasts, a detailed segmentation, key ongoing trends, vendor landscape along with strategic recommendations. Suppliers Stäubli Electrical Connectors - leading manufacturer of advanced contact technology and sophisticated solutions Multi-Contact has been a leading international manufacturer of electrical contacts and connection systems for 55 years. From January 2017, Multi-Contact conducts its business and services as Stäubli Electrical Connectors. Suppliers Persistence Market Research: Next-Gen Industry Insights & Growth Outlook Persistence Market Research (PMR) is essentially a third-party research firm. Our model of research is a remarkable coordinated effort of information investigation and market look into procedure to enable organizations to accomplish ideal execution. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes. Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.