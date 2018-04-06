Helix begins drilling at Mundarlo copper project in Australia

Helix Resources has commenced drilling program at the Mundarlo copper project near Gundagai, New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

Drilling is expected to commence this weekend targeting a high quality geophysical target below the maiden three-hole RC drilling program completed in early March 2018. Data from the recently completed DHEM surveys confirmed the presence of an EM conductor directly below these holes. The modelling indi cates the conductor is likely to be intersected within 100m of the end of each hole drilled to date. The source size of the DHEM modelled plate is large (approx. 750m in strike) with conductance between 150- 250 Siemens, which is consistent with a sulphide response.

Drilling is targeted to provide three intercepts into the DHEM conductor target zone. It is planned to extend MURC001 and MURC002 with a further 100m of RC drilling in each hole, and to extend MURC003 with a 100m diamond tail to collect oriented core throug h the target zone. The interpreted geological setting of the Mundarlo Projec t is favourable for the targeted mineralisation styles Helix is pursuing, with the project area strongly influe nced by the nearby significant regional structure, the Gilmore Fault Zone. This major crustal feature controls many major precious and base metal deposits along its extensive strike.

At the completion of this progra m the equipment and crews will mob ilise back to Helix’s Collerina Copper Project in central NSW. At Collerina they are planned to commence a follow-up wedge diamond hole targeting the new off-hole EM conductors announced by Heli x yesterday.

ABOUT THE MUNDARLO JV

Helix has secured a 60% equity interest in the Mundarlo Project having satisfied the first earn-in requirement under the JV terms following completion of the initial RC drill program. Helix has the sole right to earn a further 20% project equi ty in the Mundarlo Project (for a total of 80% equity) by spending an additional A$150,000 on exploration by February 2019.

Source: Company Press Release