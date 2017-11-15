Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

GTT wins order to design LNG tankers for Hudong-Zhonghua

EBR Staff Writer Published 15 November 2017

France-based engineering firm Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) has bagged an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a Chinese shipyard to design two LNG tankers.

The contract relates to two vessels capable of operating as both liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs).

The LNG tanks to be designed by GTT will each have a storage capacity of 174,000m3.

According to GTT, the membrane cryogenic containment system NO96 GW along with glass wool insulation will be used for the storage of LNG on the vessels. As of now, the company says that there are 14 vessels in operation are using the technology, while 42 on order will also use it.

GTT chairman and CEO Philippe Berterottière said: “We are pleased to once again accompany the ship-owner Dynagas in its continued development in the LNG industry and to contribute to the very first FSRUs built by our Chinese partner Hudong-Zhonghua. 

“This new order highlights the trusting relationships GTT maintains with this shipyard, which is part of the biggest shipbuilding group in China.”

The two FSRUs will be built at Shanghai, China, for the owner Dynagas, an LNG maritime transportation company. Delivery of the two vessels is to be done by 2021.

Last week, GTT received order to design cryogenic tanks for nine LNG-fuelled container ships. The order was given by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding and shipowner CMA CGM.

GTT will be designing the LNG fuel tanks as per the order with each of them having a storage capacity of 18,600m3 per ship.

Hudong-Zhonghua will be building the membrane tanks of the nine container ships and will also be responsible for constructing five vessels. Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding will be constructing the other four container ships.

According to GTT, deliveries of the nine vessels are slated to be completed between end-2019 and end-2020.

