Global Energy Metals avances infill drilling at Millennium cobalt project in Australia

Global Energy Metals has announced that drilling is underway at the Millennium Cobalt Project in Mt. Isa, Queensland, Australia.

Partner Hammer Metals is overseeing drill operations.

Paul Sarjeant, VP Projects was on site for the resumption of drilling this week as part of the first phase exploration program that continues to focus on infill drilling of existing mineralized zones and exploring potentially new discoveries and extensions in the immediate area of Millennium. Drilling completed in December intersected very wide and significant cobalt and copper grades potentially expanding the existing JORC resource area.

Mr. Sarjeant had the following to say from site, “We are excited to be back drilling under blue skies at the Millennium Cobalt Project and look forward to sharing the findings as we continue to grow the resource area and understanding. We expect to extend this campaign, subject to results.”

The Millennium Cobalt Project:

Millennium is an advanced staged cobalt project with a large defined zone of cobalt-copper mineralisation which remains open at depth and along strike. Hammer Metals completed a JORC 2012 Resource estimate in late 2016 and reported 3.1 million tonnes of Inferred Resources grading 0.14% Co, 0.34% Cu and 0.12 g/t Au (using a CuEq cut-off of 1.0%). Under Canadian reporting standards this resource is considered a “historic estimate”. The 2016 JORC resource estimate completed by Hammer Metals Ltd. outlined a mineralised zone over a strike length of approximately 1.5 km.

Cobalt-copper mineralisation is associated with shear zones hosted within a sequence of volcanic and sedimentary units. Additional mapping, soil geochemistry and rock sampling has identified an additional 1.5 km of anomalous cobalt-copper mineralisation in geological analogues that occur along a potential strike extension in the northern half (“Northern Target”) of the tenement package. This area has not been tested with any drilling to date. The Northern Target provides excellent opportunity to increase the overall resource potential of the Millennium project.

To date the project area has been tested by only 63 drill holes (percussion, RC and diamond) for a total of 7,891 metres. Most holes have been drilled within 200 metres of surface, with few holes reaching to depths greater than 250 metres below surface. At present mineralisation remains open at depth along the strike extent of the JORC resource area.

Source: Company Press Release