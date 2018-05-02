Germany’s M+W to conduct FEED study for Neometals' Kalgoorlie Lithium Hydroxide Project

Neometals has selected Germany’s M+W Group to perform the project Front‐End Engineering and Design (FEED) Study for the proposed Kalgoorlie Lithium Hydroxide Project.

The proposed lithium extraction flowsheet has been tested as pr eviously reported and will form the process design criteria from which the project FEED Study can be completed. M+W are scheduled to deliver the Study report by the end of 2018. The project Feasibility Study will integrate the results of the FEED Study in preparation for a re quest for a project investment decision in Q1 2019.

Neometals Chief Executive Officer, Chris Reed said: ‘’We are extremely pleased with the previous studies conducted by M+W for Neometals and anticipate a similar high standard of report for the FEED Study. “Neometals looks forward to advancing its strategy to become an integrated lithium producer and maximise the value of its spodumene offtake rights from Mt Mari on via the downstream conversion to lithium hydroxide in a local plant.”

The competitive advantages of downstream conversion of concentr ates to lithium hydroxide locally are focused on transport, shipping and duty savings. Approxima tely seven tonnes of spodumene concentrate is required to produce one tonne of lithium hydroxi de and represents more than half of the operating cost of production. Strategically, Australia remains as one of the most secure free- market jurisdictions in which to develop downstream lithium pro duction, with multiple brine based lithium producers choosing Austra lia as a destination to divers ify their production base.

The Project timeline should allow the delivery of product from the Lithium Hydroxide Plant into the lithium market at a time when the demand growth for lithium is forecast to accelerate considerably.

Source: Company Press Release