News

GE to provide power generation equipment for 400MW Bridge Power project in Ghana

EBR Staff Writer Published 05 May 2017

GE has secured a contract to provide power generation equipment for the 400MW Bridge Power plant in Tema, Ghana.

Early Power Limited (EPL) consortium is developing the Bridge Power project, as part of a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Electricity Corporation of Ghana (ECG). 

The EPL consortium includes independent power development and generations firm Endeavor Energy, independent trading firm Sage and GE.

GE will supply the equipment for use in the first phase of the project, which can generate 200MW of electricity. An additional 200MW capacity will be developed in the second phase of the project.

Under the deal, GE will supply TM2500 gas turbine generator sets and GE’s steam turbines in a combined cycle (CC) configuration for the project.

Bridge Power and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) import, storage, and transportation infrastructure project is being developed to produce electricity equivalent to 17% of the country’s capacity.

The fuel-flexible plant will hold capacity to be fueled by LPG, natural gas or diesel.

According to GE, The Bridge power plant project is expected to have an immediate positive impact on the reliable operation of schools, factories, offices, other local businesses, hospitals, and households.

GE’s Sub Saharan Africa’s gas power systems CEO Leslie Nelson said: “The Bridge Power plant successfully brings together the need for a cost-effective fuel solution, in this case liquefied petroleum gas, with an integrated power solution driven by GE’s latest flexible technology.”

In March this year, GE has opened a 5,600m² oil & gas facility in Takoradi of Ghana, which will serve as a primary service center for deep-water offshore projects.

