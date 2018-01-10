Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
GE to provide predictive maintenance software for Enel's thermal plants

Published 10 January 2018

GE will provide the Global Thermal Generation division of Enel, with its Predix-based software solutions to be deployed as predictive diagnostic tool in 14 of Enel’s thermal power plants located in Europe and Latin America, supporting their digitization.

GE and Enel will deploy and optimize GE’s Asset Performance Management (APM) software at 13 gas-fired and 1 coal-fired Enel’s power plants with an overall installed capacity of 7 GW to monitor, predict and enhance the facilities’ reliability. All the power plants use GE or Alstom technologies. Implementation of the software is expected to begin in January 2018 and to be completed approximately by the end of the year.

“The digital transformation of electricity has the potential to generate more than €1.1 billion in value for the global power and utility industry in the next decade,” said Russell Stokes, CEO, GE Power. “Enel is demonstrating that it intends to lead this digital transformation, and I’m excited by the prospect of bringing our teams together to write a new chapter for Enel and for the industry.”

GE has previously supplied Enel with advanced technologies and services agreements on assets such as gas turbines and associated generators.

Predix is an application development platform purpose-built by GE to meet the scale, complexity, speed and security requirements of industry. Connected machines, equipped with data sensors, collect vast amounts of information into a centralized and secured data platform. GE’s Predix-based APM software application uses advanced predictive analytics to analyze data, detect and diagnose equipment problems before they occur, increasing asset reliability and availability, while reducing operations and maintenance costs.

APM delivers these improvements by connecting disparate data sources within a plant and using advanced analytics to turn that data into actionable insights. APM is designed to work across all critical assets (fixed, rotating and non-rotating), and all OEMs (GE and non-GE equipment) across an individual plant or fleet.



Source: Company Press Release

