GE Oil & Gas introduces new super-efficient gas turbines

GE Oil & Gas has unveiled two new super-efficient gas turbines LM9000 and NovaLT12 at the 2017 Annual Meeting in Florence, Italy.

While the LM9000 is an aeroderivative gas turbine, NovaLT12 is a heavy-duty gas turbine.

A 65MW turbine with 43% simple cycle efficiency, the LM9000 has been derived from the GE90 jet engine used on Boeing 777.

It is claimed to give 50% longer maintenance interval with an additional power of 20% and a reduction of 40% in NOx emissions. This, GE Oil & Gas states will yield lower cost of ownership by 20% for LNG customers.

Apart from LNG applications in off and onshore, LM9000 can also be deployed for simple cycle, cogeneration and combined cycle generation of electricity.

GE Oil & Gas Turbomachinery Solutions president and CEO Rod Christie said: “The best companies use volatile times as a catalyst to drive beneficial change.

“We have taken this industry cycle to reflect on what our customers will need in the future and are disrupting traditional product development to introduce smarter and more cost-effective advanced gas turbines that address the industry’s greatest needs; reliability, flexibility, efficiency and productivity.”

LM9000, also claimed to be 43% simple-cycle efficient with more than 80% efficiency in cogeneration configuration, can generate an accurate, reliable, safe, and flexible energy supply as per its manufacturer.

Another turbine showcased by GE Oil & Gas, the NovaLT12 joins its portfolio of heavy-duty gas turbines and leverages on the NovaLT gas turbines program that features NovaLT16 and NovaLT5.

According to GE Oil & Gas, NovaLT12 has been designed to provide high efficiency and reduced overall cost of ownership than market competition. It is claimed to have been developed taking special account of oil and gas midstream operations.

NovaLT12 is claimed to be ideal for a broad range of upstream and downstream applications.

Image: GE Oil & Gas’ aeroderivative gas turbine LM9000. Photo: courtesy of General Electric.