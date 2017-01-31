Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

GE Oil & Gas introduces new super-efficient gas turbines

EBR Staff Writer Published 31 January 2017

GE Oil & Gas has unveiled two new super-efficient gas turbines LM9000 and NovaLT12 at the 2017 Annual Meeting in Florence, Italy.

While the LM9000 is an aeroderivative gas turbine, NovaLT12 is a heavy-duty gas turbine.

A 65MW turbine with 43% simple cycle efficiency, the LM9000 has been derived from the GE90 jet engine used on Boeing 777.

It is claimed to give 50% longer maintenance interval with an additional power of 20% and a reduction of 40% in NOx emissions. This, GE Oil & Gas states will yield lower cost of ownership by 20% for LNG customers.

Apart from LNG applications in off and onshore, LM9000 can also be deployed for simple cycle, cogeneration and combined cycle generation of electricity.

GE Oil & Gas Turbomachinery Solutions president and CEO Rod Christie said: “The best companies use volatile times as a catalyst to drive beneficial change.

“We have taken this industry cycle to reflect on what our customers will need in the future and are disrupting traditional product development to introduce smarter and more cost-effective advanced gas turbines that address the industry’s greatest needs; reliability, flexibility, efficiency and productivity.”

LM9000, also claimed to be 43% simple-cycle efficient with more than 80% efficiency in cogeneration configuration, can generate an accurate, reliable, safe, and flexible energy supply as per its manufacturer.

Another turbine showcased by GE Oil & Gas, the NovaLT12 joins its portfolio of heavy-duty gas turbines and leverages on the NovaLT gas turbines program that features NovaLT16 and NovaLT5.

According to GE Oil & Gas, NovaLT12 has been designed to provide high efficiency and reduced overall cost of ownership than market competition. It is claimed to have been developed taking special account of oil and gas midstream operations.

NovaLT12 is claimed to be ideal for a broad range of upstream and downstream applications.

Image: GE Oil & Gas’ aeroderivative gas turbine LM9000. Photo: courtesy of General Electric.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

CONTAINEX - Create Space with Modules and Containers CONTAINEX is the leading supplier of portable cabins and mobile space solutions throughout Europe, with more than 30 years experience in the mobile space solutions trade. In addition to modular buildings of portable and sanitary cabins our product range also includes storage containers as well as new and second hand ISO shipping containers. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers L3 MAPPS - High Fidelity Power Plant Simulators When you are looking for increased reliability in your power plant's performance, you can count on L3 MAPPS' simulation experience to get you there. Our dedication to true-to-life power plant simulators ensures that your personnel have the knowledge required to safely and efficiently operate your power plant. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.