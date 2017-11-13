Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
GATE Energy awarded facility commissioning contract for Leviathan platform

Published 13 November 2017

GATE Energy has been selected as the provider for facility commissioning of the Leviathan Project Platform for Noble Energy Mediterranean.

The associated scope includes topside commissioning planning, onshore commissioning execution and offshore commissioning services of the Production Platform for the Leviathan Field Development Project.

Leviathan is a natural gas mega project offshore Israel with first gas targeted for the end of 2019. Noble Energy is the operator of the Leviathan Field, which contains approximately 22 trillion cubic feet of gross recoverable resources and represents Noble Energy's third major gas development in the region.

Steven Guy, President of Commissioning: "This award highlights the capability of GATE as a world leader in commissioning services. GATE is very excited to continue our Commissioning Services partnership with Noble Energy, including prior projects in West Africa, the Gulf of Mexico and onshore United States. GATE is proud to represent the best interests of Noble Energy as we support the delivery of a world-class project. This award is a testament to the trust-based relationships we develop with our clients and our ongoing commitment to health, safety and the environment. These have driven increased backlog for the years ahead, even in the face of intense global competition."

GATE Energy is a family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including project delivery, engineering, commissioning, field services, and integrated production operators.



Source: Company Press Release

