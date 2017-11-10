Gassnova, Statoil finalize receiving terminal for Norwegian CO2 storage project

Gassnova and Statoil have selected the latter’s CCB Kollsnes natural gas processing plant to house the CO2 receiving terminal in the municipality of Øygarden for the Norwegian CO2 storage project.

Statoil says that with the site selection completed, contracts will be given for engineering of site preparation, processing facility and pipelines from the onshore plant to the offshore injection well, and also for administration building and marine structures.

A contract has already been awarded for providing assistance in the preparation of the environmental impact assessment and zoning plan pertaining to the project, stated Statoil.

Statoil project director Sverre Overå said: “Our decision to select CCB Kollsnes is based on an overall evaluation of factors such as safety, technical and commercial conditions, costs and expansion possibilities.

“This is a key milestone ensuring necessary progress in the project.”

Construction of the full-scale CO2 storage project, which includes the onshore terminal, is slated to begin in 2018, but will need a positive investment decision from the Norwegian parliament.

The project is part of Norwegian authorities’ plans for developing full-scale handling of carbon emissions in the country.

According to Statoil, CO2 captured from onshore industrial plants in Eastern Norway will be shipped to the capture area and then to the onshore reception plant.

The transported CO2 at the reception plant will be pumped from the ship to onshore tanks. Following that, the gas is moved into a pipeline and injected for permanent storage 1000-2000m below the seabed.

Last month, Total and Shell joined Statoil to advance the CO2 storage project by agreeing to provide manpower, their experience and also financial support for the project.

Statoil was awarded a contract for the first phase of the project in June by Gassnova. The oil major has been given the task to carry out studies needed to advance a CO2 storage facility and also in coming up with cost estimates for a potential investment decision.

Gassnova, which is the Norwegian state enterprise for carbon capture and storage, has extended the scope of the contract by including the study for ship transport.

Image: Illustration of the Norwegian CO2 storage project. Photo: courtesy of Statoil ASA.