Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Falcon Oil & Gas Beetaloo Basin Drilling Results Indicate Material Gas Resource

Published 15 February 2017

Falcon Oil & Gas announce that Origin Energy Resources, Falcon's 35% joint venture partner, has submitted the results of evaluation of the discovery and preliminary estimate of petroleum in place for the Amungee NW-1H Velkerri B Shale Gas Pool (Report) to the Northern Territory Government.

The submission follows the completion of extended production testing at the Amungee NW-1H exploration well of the "B Shale" member of the Middle Velkerri Formation.

In addition, Origin undertook a resource study based on the Amungee NW-1H well results and other key wells in the Beetaloo Basin including regional seismic data to determine a 2C contingent gas resource estimate for the Middle Velkerri B Shale Pool within EP76, EP98 and EP117.

Key Details of the Discovery Evaluation Report

The Report was submitted in compliance with Section 64 of the Northern Territory Petroleum Act (2016) and as per the Reporting a Petroleum Discovery Guideline.

The Report follows the initial submission of the notification of discovery and an initial report on discovery in October 2016. The Report provides the following volumetric estimates and recovery / utilisation factor for the B Shale member of the Middle Velkerri Formation within permits EP76, EP98, and EP117.

Understanding the factors controlling deliverability and recovery as well as spatial variation within the gas play/shale pool are in their infancy. A quantitative assessment of the aggregated estimated recoverable resource of the gas play that can handle these complexities will require a statistically significant number of wells testing the gas play. As there is only a single production test within the gas play Origin decided upon a qualitative assessment approach instead to estimate the technically recoverable resource.

Factors considered in the qualitative assessment of technically recoverable hydrocarbon resource in the gas play were the SRV recovery factor range, the subsurface utilization factor range and surface utilization factor range.

Origin's Contingent Gas Resource Estimates for the Middle Velkerri B Shale Pool within EP76, EP98 and EP117

Origin has prepared a contingent gas resource estimate using probabilistic methods and reservoir evaluation data, in addition to regional seismic data.

As noted in Origin's press release the "The contingent resource estimates contained in [their] report are based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation that have been prepared by Alexander Cote who is a full-time Origin employee and a Qualified Reserves and Resource Evaluator. Mr Cote is a registered professional engineer with specialised unconventional gas resource characterisation and development experience. Mr Côté has consented to the form and context in which these statements appear". Mr Côté is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta.

Suspension of Drilling Operations

On 14 September 2016, the Northern Territory Government introduced a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing, and subsequently established an independent scientific inquiry. Pending the outcome of this independent inquiry, Origin has requested a suspension of all drilling operations with the DPIR. We await their formal response to the request.

Philip O'Quigley, CEO of Falcon, commented:

"The submission of a discovery evaluation report supporting the existence of a material gas resource in the Beetaloo Basin coupled with Origin's best estimate assessment of a gross contingent gas resource of 6.6 TCF for the Middle Velkerri B shale pool surrounding and adjacent to the Amungee NW-1H exploration well are exciting developments for Falcon.

Additional exploration and appraisal activity will be required to refine the pool size and better assess the recoverable resource range and ultimately the commerciality of the play.

However, it is interesting to note that in Origin's opinion the Marcellus and Barnett Shales in the USA are analogous, commercially-productive fields that are similar to the Middle Velkerri B Shale reservoir."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Shale
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration> Shale
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Multi-Contact Becomes Stäubli Electrical Connectors: A Connection for the Future Multi-Contact (Stäubli Electrical Connectors) is a Swiss-based leading manufacturer of electrical connectors and contact systems, providing innovative solutions for demanding applications. MC develops, manufactures and distributes a broad range of high quality standard products and customized solutions with outstanding characteristics. It builds on more than 50 years of engineering and design experience to continually break new ground in the field of advanced contact technology. The Multi-Contact product range includes interconnection systems for the most demanding applications in Railway, Aerospace, Medical, Robotics, Solar Energy, General Industry and Test & Measurement. Suppliers The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers L3 MAPPS - High Fidelity Power Plant Simulators When you are looking for increased reliability in your power plant's performance, you can count on L3 MAPPS' simulation experience to get you there. Our dedication to true-to-life power plant simulators ensures that your personnel have the knowledge required to safely and efficiently operate your power plant. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Innospin - Design and Supply of Air-Cooled Steam Condenser ACC Innospin is an independent Swiss engineering company with a long project record in design and supply of air-cooled steam condenser ACC with single row heat exchanger tube technology to the international power plant market. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.