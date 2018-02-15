Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Equitorial to start drilling program at Cat Lake lithium property in Canada

Published 15 February 2018

Equitorial Exploration will commence drilling at its 100%-owned Cat Lake Lithium Property directly adjacent to the Cat Lake Mineral Project owned by Quantum Minerals in manitoba, Canada.

The drill contract was awarded to Rodren Drilling Ltd. of West Paul, Manitoba.

Drilling will commence the week of February 19, 2017.

Cat Lake Drill Program

The drill program will involve a total of 1,100 meters at a maximum depth of 300 meters per hole. Drilling will focus on the eastward strike extent of the Irgon Pegmatite presently being explored by Quantum Minerals. The Irgon Mine was an underground mining operation for spodumene (one of the hard rock sources for Li) from 1956-1957. The historic estimate was 1.2 million tons of 1.51% Li2O (Manitoba Government Assessment File 94932), not 43-101 compliant. In 1948, a drill hole on the company's present Cat Lake Project claims, encountered 48 feet (~14.6 metres) of spodumene (Manitoba Government assessment file 98073). This hole was not followed up at the time.

The drill program will be headed up by Carey Galeschuk. P. Geo, a consulting geologist with extensive experience in lithium bearing pegmatites. He will also serve as Qualified Person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

Cat Lake Lithium Property Summary

  • Adjacent to Cat Lake Mineral Project (previously Irgon Lithium Mine)
  • Lithium Corp Cat Lake mine situated on south end Cat Lake claim block
  • Irgon Lithium Mine shaft 150 m from south end of Cat Lake claim block
  • 48 feet of spodumene bearing quartz drilled in 1948 (Manitoba Assessment File 98073)
  • Approximately 150km northeast of Winnipeg
  • Provincial Highway 314 in southeast Manitoba passes close by the claim
  • Cat Lake Mineral Project

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp News Release September 7, 2017 reported:

"Between 1953-1954, the Lithium Corporation of Canada Limited drilled 25 holes into the Irgon Dike and reported a historical resource estimate of 1.2 million tons grading 1.51% Li20 over a strike length of 365 meters and to a depth of 213 meter . This historical resource is documented in a 1956 Assessment Report by Bruce Ballantyne for the Lithium Corporation of Canada Ltd. (Manitoba Assessment Report No. 94932). This historical estimate is believed to be based on reasonable assumptions and the company/QP has no reason to contest the document's relevance and reliability."

The property lies within the east-trending Mayville-Cat-Euclid Greenstone Belt ("MCEGB") located along the northern contact of the Maskwa Lake Batholith. This northern greenstone belt has a similar structural geological setting as the Bird River Greenstone Belt ("BRGB") which is located along the southern contact of the same batholith, and is parallel to and approximately 18km to the south of the MCEGB. The property is located 20km north of the Tanco Mine Property. The BRGB hosts the world-class Tanco rare element-bearing pegmatite dike as well as numerous other lithium bearing pegmatites. The Tanco Mine went into production in 1969 and produced tantalum, cesium and spodumene (lithium). It was previously North America's largest and sole producer of spodumene (Li), tantalite (Ta) and pollucite (Cs).



Source: Company Press Release

