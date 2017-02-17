Engie E&P Norge awards contract For Gjoa modifications study
Engie E&P Norgen has awarded Rosenberg WorleyParsons AS the front end engineering and design (FEED) study for modifications at the Gjoa platform in the North Sea.
The partners in the Skarfjell license PL418, operated by Wintershall Norge AS, have selected a development solution for the Skarfjell field in the Norwegian North Sea. Under the proposed solution, the reservoir will be connected to the nearby Gjoa platform, operated by Engie E&P Norge, via a subsea tie-back.
Under the terms of the contract, Rosenberg WorleyParsons AS will provide a FEED-study to plan the required modifications to the Gjoa installation. The contract also includes an option for the execution phase of the project – engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC).
The tie back of Skarfjell production to Gjoa is in line with Engie E&P's strategy to make Gjoa a hub for future fields in the area and to extend the lifetime of the Gjoa platform.
Source: Company Press Release
