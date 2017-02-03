Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Energean selects TechnipFMC for development of $1.3bn Israeli offshore gas fields

EBR Staff Writer Published 03 February 2017

TechnipFMC has been selected by Greece's Energean Oil & Gas as the concept and front end engineering design (FEED) contractor for the Karish and Tanin development program offshore Israel.

The contract calls for planning and development for the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel and a subsea pipeline required to bring the gas produced from the Energean’s recently acquired fields to Israel.

Located offshore Israel, Tanin and Karish Fields were discovered in 2011 and 2013 respectively. The two fields are estimated to hold 2C gas resources of 2.4TCF.

Energean Oil & Gas chairman and CEO Mathios Rigas said: “It is a project that will open up the Israeli oil and gas market and both parties intend to play an important part in facilitating a more competitive energy supply for the benefit of Israeli domestic consumers and the economy.”

Energean is planning to invest approximately $1.3bn-1.5bn for the development of the two offshore oil and gas fields over the next few years. Final development plan is planned to be submitted to the Israeli authorities in mid-2017.

Rigas added: “TechnipFMC, even more so after its recent merger, is a global leader in oil and gas engineering design and contracting.

“Their know-how, expertise and quality standards in deep water and FPSO projects will all assist in delivering the most efficient and environmentally sensitive development of these projects.”

The plan initially involves development of the Karish field to support the Israel’s efforts to bring cheaper gas to the market by the end of the decade, followed by the Tanin field development thereafter.

Image: The Tanin and Karish fields offshore Israel were discovered in 2011 and 2013 respectively. Photo: courtesy of Energean Oil & Gas.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

L3 MAPPS - High Fidelity Power Plant Simulators When you are looking for increased reliability in your power plant's performance, you can count on L3 MAPPS' simulation experience to get you there. Our dedication to true-to-life power plant simulators ensures that your personnel have the knowledge required to safely and efficiently operate your power plant. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers CONTAINEX - Create Space with Modules and Containers CONTAINEX is the leading supplier of portable cabins and mobile space solutions throughout Europe, with more than 30 years experience in the mobile space solutions trade. In addition to modular buildings of portable and sanitary cabins our product range also includes storage containers as well as new and second hand ISO shipping containers. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.