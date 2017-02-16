Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Enbridge, Spectra Energy secure FTC clearance for proposed combination

Published 16 February 2017

Enbridge and Spectra Energy announced that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has cleared the previously announced proposed combination of the two companies.

As part of the clearance, the FTC today voted to accept a proposed consent decree in which Enbridge and Spectra Energy have agreed, following the closing of their proposed combination, to enact firewalls governing the flow of certain information to Enbridge about the Discovery offshore Gulf of Mexico natural gas pipeline system (Discovery), and to take certain other steps limiting Enbridge's potential influence over actions related to Discovery. Spectra Energy holds an ownership interest in Discovery through its indirect ownership interest in DCP Midstream, LP, which holds a 40 percent ownership interest in Discovery. Enbridge, through an affiliate, also has offshore natural gas gathering operations in the Gulf of Mexico. 

With this clearance from the FTC, the proposed combination of Enbridge and Spectra Energy has only one remaining regulatory clearance to secure in order to close the transaction: clearance under the Canadian Competition Act. The companies continue to expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of this year.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Conventional> Offshore
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration> Conventional> Offshore
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Pipeline services
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Innospin - Design and Supply of Air-Cooled Steam Condenser ACC Innospin is an independent Swiss engineering company with a long project record in design and supply of air-cooled steam condenser ACC with single row heat exchanger tube technology to the international power plant market. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers L3 MAPPS - High Fidelity Power Plant Simulators When you are looking for increased reliability in your power plant's performance, you can count on L3 MAPPS' simulation experience to get you there. Our dedication to true-to-life power plant simulators ensures that your personnel have the knowledge required to safely and efficiently operate your power plant. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Multi-Contact Becomes Stäubli Electrical Connectors: A Connection for the Future Multi-Contact (Stäubli Electrical Connectors) is a Swiss-based leading manufacturer of electrical connectors and contact systems, providing innovative solutions for demanding applications. MC develops, manufactures and distributes a broad range of high quality standard products and customized solutions with outstanding characteristics. It builds on more than 50 years of engineering and design experience to continually break new ground in the field of advanced contact technology. The Multi-Contact product range includes interconnection systems for the most demanding applications in Railway, Aerospace, Medical, Robotics, Solar Energy, General Industry and Test & Measurement. Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.