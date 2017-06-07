Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
EDF to buy engineering services firm Imtech

EBR Staff Writer Published 07 June 2017

EDF Energy Services, a joint venture of EDF Energy and Dalkia, has agreed to acquire engineering services firm Imtech UK and Ireland for an undisclosed sum.

Imtech provides engineering services, as well as technical services to construction, industrial, commercial and public sector customers in the UK and Ireland.

The combined expertise of EDF Energy, Dalkia and Imtech is expected to result in offering advanced technologies and services to improve energy efficiencies of the industrial and commercial facilities.

With around 2,100 employees, Imtech holds capacity to generate revenues of around £400m per year.

Imtech offers mechanical and electrical engineering services, in addition to involving in the technical operation and management of facilities and integration of digital control solutions. It also undertakes a range of mechanical and electrical installation projects and maintenance contracts.

The transaction completion is subject to merger control clearance from the European Commission.

EDF Energy CEO Vincent de Rivaz said: “As the UK’s leading generator of low carbon electricity and a major supplier to businesses, the addition of Imtech is a significant step in the development of energy services and low carbon solutions for our valued customers.

“This agreement is a key element of our strategy for long-term growth and investment, and a further demonstration of our commitment and support for British businesses and industries.”

Imtech UK and Ireland CEO Paul Kavanagh said: “We are delighted to become part of the EDF family. The support of EDF Energy Services strengthens our capacity to continue to grow and build on our relationships with new and existing customers in the years ahead.”

 

