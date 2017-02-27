DVI, NRTC team up to assist grid modernization efforts

Dominion Voltage, the leader in Volt/VAR optimization VVO solutions and a subsidiary of Dominion Resources have entered into a value added reseller agreement with NRTC that will deliver DVI's full solution set to the electric cooperative marketplace.

The energy industry is undergoing a transformation across the country as efforts are made to modernize the electric grid. DVI's VVO solution, "EDGE®," helps to make a strong business case for significant investments in automation and upgrades to the distribution system.

"Cooperatives in many ways have led the industry through their grid modernization efforts," said Todd Headlee, executive director of DVI. "As this leadership trend continues, several cooperatives have plans with goals to improve operational efficiencies through demand reduction, to maintain low energy prices to their members, and to increase the grid's renewable hosting capacity. DVI's EDGE® family of solutions is an integral component to achieving these goals. NRTC has a proven track record of providing solutions to this market and DVI is proud to be working with them."

"The DVI team and their EDGE® technology platform have proven themselves to be the best in class in the VVO industry," said Edward Drew, vice president, Utility Solutions at NRTC. "We are thrilled to offer this solution to our membership as many of them are looking at ways to optimize their distribution system and to increase efficiencies through advanced forms of voltage management."

Source: Company Press Release