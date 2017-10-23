Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Dutch university develops new carbon capture technology

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 October 2017

The Netherlands-based University of Twente (UT) claims to have developed a new air capture technology for carbon capture in a cheap and efficient manner.

CO2 collected from atmospheric air, in turn, can be used for the growth of algae which is being seen as a potential feedstock in the bio-based economy.

Researchers at the Dutch university believe that the captured CO2 also can find its use in a closed cycle for storage of solar and wind energy. 

For their study, the researchers designed a unit that is capable of capturing 500g of CO2 from air per day which would be used for production of micro-algae.

UT in a statement, said: “Algae are very valuable feedstock for food, chemistry and sustainable energy. Their growth rate rises substantially when CO2 is added.

“The capacity of the new air capture unit can be compared to that of four mature trees, each on a surface of 50m2.”

To achieve their objective, the researchers made use of solid particles, sorbents, for capturing the gas.

When the CO2 load is not yet captured, the particles enter an air flow, moving through the unit with a low pressure drop. After CO2 is collected, the particles move up to reach to the top of the adsorber column from where they move down to deliver the concentrated gas load through a heated desorber into an algae reservoir.

Project leader Dr. Wim Brilman says that the CO2 capture unit is flexible and doesn’t depend on industrial plants for collecting the gas, and can be used anywhere in the world.

The researchers say that at €75 per 1000kg of CO2, the energy costs of the carbon capture method are competitive going by the current market conditions.

Another use of the captured CO2 is to combine it with hydrogen to produce natural gas like methane for domestic use, stated the university.

The technology helps in the production of gas by using the excess energy from sun or wind and allows the storage of energy avoiding the need of  batteries.

Image: A new carbon capture unit developed by University of Twente. Photo: courtesy of University of Twente.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Carbon
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Møllerodden - Offshore and Onshore Lifting Equipment Møllerodden is a worldwide supplier of high-quality lifting equipment to the offshore and onshore industry. Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.