Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

De Beers to use blockchain to track diamond purity

Published 16 January 2018

De Beers Group has announced that it is progressing development of the first blockchain technology initiative to span the diamond value chain and provide a single, tamper-proof and permanent digital record for every diamond registered on the platform.

The initiative will underpin confidence in diamonds and the diamond industry by ensuring that all registered diamonds are conflict-free and natural, while also enhancing efficiency across the sector.

Following the success of an initial proof of concept trial that resulted in a working prototype, a pilot is now underway involving a small number of participants. The pilot will identify key insights and opportunities for enhancement and assess how the platform can be integrated with existing systems and processes, in advance of a full launch later this year.

De Beers is collaborating with technology and industry leaders to ensure the platform is inclusive and meets the needs of all users. During this development phase, key considerations are being addressed, including the protection of commercially sensitive data, streamlining processes at various stages of the value chain, and providing further assurance for those that finance the industry.

Once fully established, it is anticipated that the blockchain will operate as an open platform, on top of which a range of applications that benefit the industry can be built.

De Beers Group CEO Bruce Cleaver said: “Diamonds hold enduring value and represent some of life’s most meaningful moments, so it’s essential to provide assurance that a diamond is conflict-free and natural. By leveraging blockchain technology, we will provide an additional layer of assurance to consumers and industry participants, with every diamond registered on the platform having a record as everlasting as the diamond itself.

“We are very excited about this initiative and the benefits it could deliver across the diamond value chain, from producers through to retailers and consumers. We look forward to continuing to engage with industry stakeholders as we progress development of the platform over the coming months.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Mining
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Future Market Insights: Global Industry Outlook & Business Review FMI, catering to clients in more than 150 different countries, is a top-ranking provider of market intelligence and research. We are headquartered in the global financial capital, London and boast of some of the finest delivery centers in the U.S. and India. Our research and consulting experts have helped a multitude of businesses to manage their individual challenges in an aggressively evolving marketplace with great precision and boldness. Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Transparency Market Research: In-depth Analysis, Accurate Results Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a pioneer enterprise in the field of market research. We provide a plethora of services ranging from customized research, syndicated research, and consultation services. TMR’s worldwide and regional insights on the market cover industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, media and technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, among others. Every deeply researched report from TMR offers its clients a panoramic vision of the market, its prognosis and statistical forecasts, a detailed segmentation, key ongoing trends, vendor landscape along with strategic recommendations. Suppliers Persistence Market Research: Next-Gen Industry Insights & Growth Outlook Persistence Market Research (PMR) is essentially a third-party research firm. Our model of research is a remarkable coordinated effort of information investigation and market look into procedure to enable organizations to accomplish ideal execution. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes. Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.