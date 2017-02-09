Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

CyanConnode wins smart metering contract in Bangladesh

Published 09 February 2017

CyanConnode, a provider of narrowband radio mesh networks, has secured a purchase order from a specialist in energy management systems for smart meters in Bangladesh, South Asia.

This is the Company's first order for a utility customer in Bangladesh and is a further demonstration of the Company's growing geographical sales footprint. Furthermore, the order size and revenue visibility provided by the long-term nature of this order reflects the Company's leading position within the smart metering industry in both emerging markets and also in Europe, where the importance of being able to accurately and remotely record data around energy consumption and appropriate billing is uniform.

The $5.4 million purchase order is for the supply of CyanConnode's Advanced Metering Infrastructure solution for a 150,000 unit smart metering deployment.  The energy management system company, based in Eastern Europe, will integrate CyanConnode's hardware with its smart meters and shipment to their production facility will take place over the next 12-18 months.

CyanConnode will also provide its Head End Server Software, which will be hosted by the energy management systems customer, with annual software licence income being recognised over a ten year contractual period following successful smart meter implementation. The recurring revenue software licences and annual maintenance contract, which represent 50% of the total purchase order value, will be paid annually in advance and charged on a per meter per year basis.

The Eastern European company has formed a local entity, a new utility that has entered a long-term agreement with the Bangladeshi Government to provide electricity to consumers. The new utility has a consumer base of four million customers, which provides the potential for substantive follow-on orders. The overall number of electricity consumers in Bangladesh is ~58 million. Bangladesh is among four South Asian countries that are struggling due to increasing pressure from rising electricity demand, failure to collect revenue and poor reliability, according to the Northeast Group. Over the next decade, these countries will make significant investments to modernise smart grid infrastructure, particularly in the metering segment. Smart grid investment is projected to total $8.1 billion over the period 2016-2026, with large-scale funding from the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank as well as bilateral aid organisations.

John Cronin, CyanConnode Executive Chairman, commented: "We are pleased to announce this significant order from our new partner in a new geographic region. CyanConnode's collaborative approach continues to deliver a scalable business model, enabling the group to bid for and win business on a global basis with partners seeking highly competitive end to end technology solutions. Furthermore, establishing an end-to-end eco-system supports the transfer of skills and experience, promoting local wealth generation.

"This new partner is a leading smart grid solution provider with ten years' experience in varied countries including Russia, Eastern Europe and South Asia. We look forward to working with them to integrate our award-winning technology with its market leading smart meters."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Clean Technology> Energy Infrastructure> Energy Management Systems
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Power Distribution> Smart Grid> Advanced Metering Infrastructure> Smart Meters
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Multi-Contact Becomes Stäubli Electrical Connectors: A Connection for the Future Multi-Contact (Stäubli Stäubli Electrical Connectors) is a Swiss-based leading manufacturer of electrical connectors and contact systems, providing innovative solutions for demanding applications. MC develops, manufactures and distributes a broad range of high quality standard products and customized solutions with outstanding characteristics. It builds on more than 50 years of engineering and design experience to continually break new ground in the field of advanced contact technology. The Multi-Contact product range includes interconnection systems for the most demanding applications in Railway, Aerospace, Medical, Robotics, Solar Energy, General Industry and Test & Measurement. Suppliers The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Innospin - Design and Supply of Air-Cooled Steam Condenser ACC Innospin is an independent Swiss engineering company with a long project record in design and supply of air-cooled steam condenser ACC with single row heat exchanger tube technology to the international power plant market. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers L3 MAPPS - High Fidelity Power Plant Simulators When you are looking for increased reliability in your power plant's performance, you can count on L3 MAPPS' simulation experience to get you there. Our dedication to true-to-life power plant simulators ensures that your personnel have the knowledge required to safely and efficiently operate your power plant. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.