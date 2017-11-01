Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Corvus Gold reports expanded mineral resource for North Bullfrog Project in Nevada

Published 01 November 2017

Corvus Gold announced updated Mineral Resource estimations incorporating all drill results through to 2017 at its 100% owned North Bullfrog Project.

The updated Mineral Resource estimation is a two phase approach with "Phase 1" as an early stage, higher grade mix of predominantly oxide mill processing and oxide heap leach processing. "Phase 2" includes mainly heap leach mineralization. The Mineral Resources estimations (Measured, Indicated and Inferred) were based on economic constraints using Whittle software, assuming open pit mining and a gold price of USD $1,250 per ounce and a silver price of USD $16.50 per ounce. Figure 1 shows the locations of the projected open pits at the NBP and displays the mineralization in the defined Phase 1 & 2.

Jeff Pontius, the Company's President & CEO states, "The North Bullfrog Resource update has delivered an expansion of the Phase 1 project with an increase in mill ounces, Mineral Resource confidence and overall grade. This initial phase has approximately one-million Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources gold ounces and over five million silver ounces which outline potential for a future mining operation that we believe could be complemented by the Mother Lode project, which is located six kilometres to the southeast. Additionally, this study provides a first look at the viability of integrating higher grade sulfide mineralization into the mine plan which potentially opens the door for future resource expansion in this class of mineralization. We at Corvus Gold look forward to the integration of the Phase 1, North Bullfrog Project with the Mother Lode Project which we believe could deliver an exciting new, low cost, Nevada gold mining project."

New Resource Calculation

The new Mineral Resource estimation reflects the benefits of the drilling conducted during 2016 and 2017 which has expanded and improved the definition of the YellowJacket vein/stockwork zone, allowing the mine plan to deliver higher average grade mineralization from the YellowJacket zone in Phase 1 with high gold and silver recoveries. This new Mineral Resource has been estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects using a gold price of USD $1,250 per ounce and silver price of USD $16.50 per ounce.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Gold Ore Mining
Metals and Mining> Mining
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Silver Ore Mining
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ABB Distribution Automation - Enabling you to see inside your grid. ABB is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Suppliers Møllerodden - Offshore and Onshore Lifting Equipment Møllerodden is a worldwide supplier of high-quality lifting equipment to the offshore and onshore industry. Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.