ClearPower launches new industrial turbine generator for mining industry

EBR Staff Writer Published 11 August 2017

ClearPower North America has introduced new industrial turbine generator (ITG) for the mining industry.

The company has expanded its patented and Straflo design ITG with the introduction of new ITG-M Series.

The new series will enable mining companies to apply their existing gravity-fed pipelines or outfalls to convert water and selective water slurry flows into a source of sustainable, renewable and low-cost electricity.

With the effective handling of water flow and head, mining companies can use ITG-M Series to generate around 30MW of off-grid power, helping to reduce electricity costs.

The ITG-M holds capacity to generate up to 3MW of electricity per 150ft of head.

According to the Rocky Mountain Institute’s data, mines that currently use expensive diesel fuels and inefficient generators spend around $212 to $281 per 1MW for electricity.

The ITG-M Series feature an advanced direct-drive, synchronous and permanent magnetized generator, which crops the energy of moving water from gravity-fed pipelines.

The advanced design of the generator helps to avoid the use of central shaft and couplings, enabling to improve efficiency, limit noise and prevent vibration.

ITG-M Series is a bolt-on platform, which can be installed rapidly and works with an existing infrastructure.

ClearPower North America managing partner Michael Prendergast said: "Mines utilize millions of gallons of water every day.  This water can be economically converted into an inexpensive and sustainable source of clean energy. 

“ClearPower's in-conduit ITG-M platform provides a robust bolt-on solution that can dramatically cut the cost of power for a fraction of the investment of other renewable sources, while reducing their carbon footprint."

Image: ClearPower's ITG-M industrial turbine generator for the mining industry. Photo: courtesy of PRNewsFoto / ClearPower North America.

2017> August

Metals and Mining> Mining
Metals and Mining> Mining Equipment
