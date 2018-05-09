CEC awards biomass project contract to DP CleanTech

CEC has awarded a contract to DP CleanTech to provide advanced complete biomass solution to for a 30MW biomass power plant in Nanyang Economic Development Zone, Baixiang County, Hebei province.

The scope includes fuel handling and feeding equipment; 1*130 t/h Water Cooled Vibrating Grate (WCVG) biomass boiler and ash conveying system. The 30MW project will be in Nanyang Economic Development Zone, Baixiang County, Hebei province.

The project will consume more than 350,000 tons of agricultural waste annually and will produce energy equivalent to that produced by more than 100,000 tons of standard coal. This will reduce the annual output of CO2 by 180,000 tons every year and will contribute over CNY10 million per annum in tax revenue. Designed fuels include wheat and corn straw, corn cob and forestry wastes. Of these, wheat and corn straws will be the main fuel types. When the project becomes operational, open field burning in the region will cease, significantly reducing air pollution. In July 2017, the National Energy Bureau of China officially released the “Guiding Principles on the Implementation of Renewable Projects during the 13th Five Year Plan Period” in which it clearly specified initiatives to drive county level development of CHP biomass power plants. Energy from agricultural wastes will directly replace the use of coal for end users such as industrial parks, corporations and households. The policy demonstrates China’s decisive approach in combating air pollution and improving the environment.

DP CleanTech CEO Simon Parker commented: “This recent contract is a continuation of the strategic cooperation between DP and CEC and we are delighted that our relationship continues to flourish. CEC’s first biomass project (An'Ping power plant)using DP technology has been operating very successfully since August 2017, and the second project is under way. We appreciate CEC’s confidence in choosing DP for the 3rd time, and we firmly believe that their strategic investment thinking will lead to further cooperation on other advanced technologies for converting waste to energy”.

Source: Company Press Release