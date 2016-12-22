Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Cape extends UK contracts with EDF Energy

Published 22 December 2016

Cape, an international leader in the provision of critical industrial services to the energy and natural resources sectors, announced an expansion of its current portfolio with EDF Energy in the UK.

Under this suite of contracts, Cape will provide access, insulation and asbestos services in support of EDF Energy's Coal and Gas assets, including:

· The Cottam and West Burton A coal power stations in Nottinghamshire, which together provide 4GW of capacity and are capable of generating enough power for 7.5 million homes.

· The West Burton B CCGT power station, which has three combined cycle units capable of generating enough electricity for approximately 1.5 million UK homes

· The gas storage facilities in Hole House, Cheshire, which provide the ability to store large volumes of gas combined with the fast cycle import and export capability, helping safeguard gas transmission system stability and security of supply.

These substantial contracts, which extend Cape's long standing relationship with EDF Energy, encompass the supply of specialist access, thermal insulation and asbestos services for five years to 2022 in support of EDF Energy's mission to provide safe, reliable generation to sustainably meet the needs of the UK electricity market.

Commenting on the signing of the contracts, Simon Hicks, Managing Director UK, said:

"We are delighted with this award; it is further demonstration of our ability to deliver excellence in the safe and efficient service provision across these assets with close collaboration with our key customer, EDF Energy".



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Storage> Gas Storage
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers KATI - Precision Information From the Depths of the Earth KATI is an award winning Finnish company and our key services include diamond core drilling, modern and precise borehole measurements, field prospecting as well as processing and storing of core samples. We are one of the largest core drilling contractors in Scandinavia. Our goal is to provide our clients in Mining and Exploration industry with high-quality data on the geology of an area in an efficient and reliable manner. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.