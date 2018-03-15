Canada’s First Cobalt to acquire US Cobalt

Canada-based First Cobalt has agreed to acquire US Cobalt in an all-stock deal worth around C$149.9m ($115.7m) to further boost its position as a pure-play North American cobalt miner.

After the completion of the acquisition, shareholders of First Cobalt will own a stake of around 62.5% in the enlarged company while the US Cobalt shareholders will hold the remaining stake of about 37.5%.

First Cobalt, which was founded in 2017, said that the transaction will help it gain North American projects that are in close proximity to infrastructure and also electric vehicle and technology hubs like Michigan and California.

First Cobalt president and CEO Trent Mell said: “We foresee a shortage of cobalt over the next five years yet there are few companies doing significant work to identify new sources of supply.

“This transaction creates a larger platform to discover and develop cobalt projects for the growing electric vehicle market by combining high quality North American assets in two of the best cobalt jurisdictions outside the DRC.”

The enlarged company will have three major North American assets, revealed the cobalt miner.

In Ontario, the company has 50 mines spread across 100 km2 in the Canadian Cobalt Camp and in Idaho, it will add the Iron Creek cobalt project from US Cobalt which has a mineral estimate of 1.3 million tons grading 0.59% cobalt.

The third major asset is a cobalt refinery of First Cobalt which produces battery materials.

US Cobalt CEO Wayne Tisdale said: “The transaction offers our shareholders an opportunity to benefit from a larger North American cobalt company with a portfolio of high quality assets and a strong balance sheet.

“US Cobalt shareholders will have meaningful ownership in a vertically integrated pure-play cobalt company with a proven and experienced management team that shares our commitment to creating long-term sustainable value.”

The transaction, which is subject to shareholder, court and regulatory approvals, is anticipated to be completed by the end of May 2018.