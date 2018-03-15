Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Canada’s First Cobalt to acquire US Cobalt

EBR Staff Writer Published 15 March 2018

Canada-based First Cobalt has agreed to acquire US Cobalt in an all-stock deal worth around C$149.9m ($115.7m) to further boost its position as a pure-play North American cobalt miner.

After the completion of the acquisition, shareholders of First Cobalt will own a stake of around 62.5% in the enlarged company while the US Cobalt shareholders will hold the remaining stake of about 37.5%.

First Cobalt, which was founded in 2017, said that the transaction will help it gain North American projects that are in close proximity to infrastructure and also electric vehicle and technology hubs like Michigan and California.

First Cobalt president and CEO Trent Mell said: “We foresee a shortage of cobalt over the next five years yet there are few companies doing significant work to identify new sources of supply.

“This transaction creates a larger platform to discover and develop cobalt projects for the growing electric vehicle market by combining high quality North American assets in two of the best cobalt jurisdictions outside the DRC.”

The enlarged company will have three major North American assets, revealed the cobalt miner.

In Ontario, the company has 50 mines spread across 100 km2 in the Canadian Cobalt Camp and in Idaho, it will add the Iron Creek cobalt project from US Cobalt which has a mineral estimate of 1.3 million tons grading 0.59% cobalt.

The third major asset is a cobalt refinery of First Cobalt which produces battery materials.

US Cobalt CEO Wayne Tisdale said: “The transaction offers our shareholders an opportunity to benefit from a larger North American cobalt company with a portfolio of high quality assets and a strong balance sheet.

“US Cobalt shareholders will have meaningful ownership in a vertically integrated pure-play cobalt company with a proven and experienced management team that shares our commitment to creating long-term sustainable value.”

The transaction, which is subject to shareholder, court and regulatory approvals, is anticipated to be completed by the end of May 2018.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Cobalt
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Transparency Market Research: In-depth Analysis, Accurate Results Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a pioneer enterprise in the field of market research. We provide a plethora of services ranging from customized research, syndicated research, and consultation services. TMR’s worldwide and regional insights on the market cover industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, media and technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, among others. Every deeply researched report from TMR offers its clients a panoramic vision of the market, its prognosis and statistical forecasts, a detailed segmentation, key ongoing trends, vendor landscape along with strategic recommendations. Suppliers Stäubli Electrical Connectors - leading manufacturer of advanced contact technology and sophisticated solutions Multi-Contact has been a leading international manufacturer of electrical contacts and connection systems for 55 years. From January 2017, Multi-Contact conducts its business and services as Stäubli Electrical Connectors. Suppliers Persistence Market Research: Next-Gen Industry Insights & Growth Outlook Persistence Market Research (PMR) is essentially a third-party research firm. Our model of research is a remarkable coordinated effort of information investigation and market look into procedure to enable organizations to accomplish ideal execution. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes. Suppliers Future Market Insights: Global Industry Outlook & Business Review FMI, catering to clients in more than 150 different countries, is a top-ranking provider of market intelligence and research. We are headquartered in the global financial capital, London and boast of some of the finest delivery centers in the U.S. and India. Our research and consulting experts have helped a multitude of businesses to manage their individual challenges in an aggressively evolving marketplace with great precision and boldness. Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.