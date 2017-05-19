Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Cairn Energy reports ninth successful well in Senegal

EBR Staff Writer Published 19 May 2017

UK-based Cairn Energy said results from its SNE-6 appraisal well in offshore Senegal indicated oil of similar quality to previous wells on the SNE field.

The company intended to flow oil from a key unit in the upper reservoirs in the 400 series and show connectivity existed between SNE-6 and the previously successful SNE-5 well.

The company said rig performance continues to be excellent and operations were completed ahead of schedule and under budget following drilling, logging and drill stem testing (DST).

SNE-6 marks the ninth successful well drilled by the company in Senegal in three years. It is being plugged and abandoned having achieved its mission.

Last month, Cairn Energy announced the completion of drilling of the VR-1 well offshore Senegal which confirmed the presence of high quality oil reservoirs.

Cairn Energy CEO Simon Thomson said: “The results from this latest well together with SNE-5 and VR-1 provide essential data as we move towards submitting a development plan for the SNE field to the Government of Senegal in 2018.

“Operations now move to FAN SOUTH as we continue to test significant further prospectivity in the extensive acreage position.”

A short DST was carried out after it was found that SNE-6 and SNE-5 had good connectivity as per the pressure data recorded from the latest drilled well, said the company.

The upper reservoir is connected with SNE-5 about 1.6km away, as per the pressure data compiled from SNE-6.

Cairn Energy stated that it is integrating the new data and estimating to which extent water flood secondary recovery can be applied to the upper reservoirs.

Analysis of the SNE-E well drilling showed that main reservoir units, fluid contacts and pressure data are similar to what was seen with the previously drilled SNE appraisal wells.

Also, the analysis from various oil samples recovered during the DST indicated oil was of similar quality to what was found in the drilling of the previous wells.

Cairn Energy plans to come up with further analysis after collecting the interference test data from the observation wells, to ascertain the impact on modelled reservoir architecture, recoverable resource base and plan for future development.

Image: Map showing results of Cairns Energy’s drilling in Senegal. Photo: courtesy of Cairn Energy PLC.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Suppliers Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.