Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Cadence Minerals begins exploration program on lithium assets in Argentina

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 March 2018

Cadence Minerals commenced initial exploration program on the six lithium assets, which were acquired in 2017, in the San Luis Province, Argentina.

HIGHLIGHTS

Detailed desktop and remote exploration started over 55,773 hectares within the known spodumene bearing pegmatite fields in San Luis Province, Central Argentina.

Work includes high-resolution satellite imagery interpretation to map pegmatites or other potential lithium bearing host rock.

The pegmatite fields of San Luis have an important past record of producing mica, beryl, spodumene, tantalite (tantalum oxide), columbite (niobium oxide), and recently potassium feldspar, albite and quartz.

Based on results we will develop a ranked target list of prospective pegmatites for further exploration, sampling and drilling.

Cadence has completed Stage 1 of the 5-stage timetable to acquire up to 100% of the assets.

The Initial exploration programme which is targeted to complete in approximately 4-6 months, has been designed to provide the Company with a thorough understanding of the pegmatite geology and extent of lithium mineralisation.

The first part of this programme consists of detailed desktop work that is undertaken remotely, which is followed up by field work to reconcile the findings and identify key pegmatite targets. At the conclusion of this process and upon regulatory approval, the exploration program will move into sampling these targets and, if successful, exploratory drilling and the definition of mineral resources.

Kiran Morzaria, Chief Executive Officer, added:

"We are very excited to have started exploration on the San Luis lithium prospects. The initial remote exploration expects to identify pegmatites that are exposed at the surface, which will provide low-cost exploration targets for sampling and, if appropriate, drilling."

 "Our long-term goal is to identify, explore and develop a substantial hard rock lithium resource, in  a country with an established lithium industry, good infrastructure and supportive regulatory and fiscal regimes. We will update shareholders on the exploration programme as we advance up the development curve. "

Desktop and fieldwork

The desktop and field work the geology team are undertaking is comprehensive and leverages high-tech equipment to the fullest extent. Key steps involved in the desktop review comprise the following:  

Review all legacy reports that mention lithium mining and other minerals (beryl, tourmaline, muscovite, garnets) in Sans Luis, as this data can help determine the evolution of pegmatites in the area;

Use satellite imagery to map pegmatites/granite/other rocks of interest then determine accessibility from current road network and digitalise the information;

Identify pegmatites that are near known lithium mineralisation and historic mines then double check geophysics and radiometry to ensure they are viable targets;

From this data, calculate the number of prospective pegmatites in the area; and

Assess infrastructure requirements, especially accessibility on how to transport drilling equipment to prospective future areas of interest.  

Upon completion of the desktop review, the geology team will visit pegmatites that are readily accessible to undertake field work. After all the field work data is collected, it will be reconciled with the geophysical and satellite imagery findings. This will enable the geology team to develop its sampling and XRF programme focused on the pegmatites with the highest probability of containing high-grade lithium mineralisation.  

The next stage in the process will be securing regulatory approval to further the exploration programme.

Ownership

Cadence can acquire 100% of the interest in the exploration permits under application and will initially earn 49% via staged investments of cash spent on exploration and development and the issue of new ordinary shares in Cadence. Cadence has completed Stage 1 of the investment and currently indirectly owns 4% of the exploration permits under application.

The vendors of the assets will retain a 1.5% net smelter royalty on products produced from the assets. The royalty will be deferred and only become payable upon the repayment of the capital and any debt associated with establishing a mineral processing facility.

 

Source: Company Press Release



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Commodity> Lithium
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Stäubli Electrical Connectors - leading manufacturer of advanced contact technology and sophisticated solutions Multi-Contact has been a leading international manufacturer of electrical contacts and connection systems for 55 years. From January 2017, Multi-Contact conducts its business and services as Stäubli Electrical Connectors. Suppliers Transparency Market Research: In-depth Analysis, Accurate Results Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a pioneer enterprise in the field of market research. We provide a plethora of services ranging from customized research, syndicated research, and consultation services. TMR’s worldwide and regional insights on the market cover industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, media and technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, among others. Every deeply researched report from TMR offers its clients a panoramic vision of the market, its prognosis and statistical forecasts, a detailed segmentation, key ongoing trends, vendor landscape along with strategic recommendations. Suppliers Future Market Insights: Global Industry Outlook & Business Review FMI, catering to clients in more than 150 different countries, is a top-ranking provider of market intelligence and research. We are headquartered in the global financial capital, London and boast of some of the finest delivery centers in the U.S. and India. Our research and consulting experts have helped a multitude of businesses to manage their individual challenges in an aggressively evolving marketplace with great precision and boldness. Suppliers Persistence Market Research: Next-Gen Industry Insights & Growth Outlook Persistence Market Research (PMR) is essentially a third-party research firm. Our model of research is a remarkable coordinated effort of information investigation and market look into procedure to enable organizations to accomplish ideal execution. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes. Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.