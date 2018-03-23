Cadence Minerals begins exploration program on lithium assets in Argentina

Cadence Minerals commenced initial exploration program on the six lithium assets, which were acquired in 2017, in the San Luis Province, Argentina.

HIGHLIGHTS

Detailed desktop and remote exploration started over 55,773 hectares within the known spodumene bearing pegmatite fields in San Luis Province, Central Argentina.

Work includes high-resolution satellite imagery interpretation to map pegmatites or other potential lithium bearing host rock.

The pegmatite fields of San Luis have an important past record of producing mica, beryl, spodumene, tantalite (tantalum oxide), columbite (niobium oxide), and recently potassium feldspar, albite and quartz.

Based on results we will develop a ranked target list of prospective pegmatites for further exploration, sampling and drilling.

Cadence has completed Stage 1 of the 5-stage timetable to acquire up to 100% of the assets.

The Initial exploration programme which is targeted to complete in approximately 4-6 months, has been designed to provide the Company with a thorough understanding of the pegmatite geology and extent of lithium mineralisation.

The first part of this programme consists of detailed desktop work that is undertaken remotely, which is followed up by field work to reconcile the findings and identify key pegmatite targets. At the conclusion of this process and upon regulatory approval, the exploration program will move into sampling these targets and, if successful, exploratory drilling and the definition of mineral resources.

Kiran Morzaria, Chief Executive Officer, added:

"We are very excited to have started exploration on the San Luis lithium prospects. The initial remote exploration expects to identify pegmatites that are exposed at the surface, which will provide low-cost exploration targets for sampling and, if appropriate, drilling."

"Our long-term goal is to identify, explore and develop a substantial hard rock lithium resource, in a country with an established lithium industry, good infrastructure and supportive regulatory and fiscal regimes. We will update shareholders on the exploration programme as we advance up the development curve. "

Desktop and fieldwork

The desktop and field work the geology team are undertaking is comprehensive and leverages high-tech equipment to the fullest extent. Key steps involved in the desktop review comprise the following:

Review all legacy reports that mention lithium mining and other minerals (beryl, tourmaline, muscovite, garnets) in Sans Luis, as this data can help determine the evolution of pegmatites in the area;

Use satellite imagery to map pegmatites/granite/other rocks of interest then determine accessibility from current road network and digitalise the information;

Identify pegmatites that are near known lithium mineralisation and historic mines then double check geophysics and radiometry to ensure they are viable targets;

From this data, calculate the number of prospective pegmatites in the area; and

Assess infrastructure requirements, especially accessibility on how to transport drilling equipment to prospective future areas of interest.

Upon completion of the desktop review, the geology team will visit pegmatites that are readily accessible to undertake field work. After all the field work data is collected, it will be reconciled with the geophysical and satellite imagery findings. This will enable the geology team to develop its sampling and XRF programme focused on the pegmatites with the highest probability of containing high-grade lithium mineralisation.

The next stage in the process will be securing regulatory approval to further the exploration programme.

Ownership

Cadence can acquire 100% of the interest in the exploration permits under application and will initially earn 49% via staged investments of cash spent on exploration and development and the issue of new ordinary shares in Cadence. Cadence has completed Stage 1 of the investment and currently indirectly owns 4% of the exploration permits under application.

The vendors of the assets will retain a 1.5% net smelter royalty on products produced from the assets. The royalty will be deferred and only become payable upon the repayment of the capital and any debt associated with establishing a mineral processing facility.

Source: Company Press Release

