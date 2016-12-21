B&W subsidiary wins $35m contract to deliver boiler to waste-to-energy plant in Sweden

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. announced that its Denmark-based subsidiary, Babcock & Wilcox Vølund A/S (B&W Volund), has been awarded a contract for approximately $35m to design, supply and construct a waste-to-energy boiler for a combined heat and power plant in Boden, Sweden.

B&W Vølund’s customer, Bodens Energi AB (BEAB), is a municipally owned producer and distributor of electricity and heating. The boiler, featuring a DynaGrate® combustion grate system and with a thermal capacity of 35 megawatts, will be added to BEAB’s existing plant and will supply steam for power generation and district heating. B&W Vølund completed the existing Boden facility in 2008.

“We thank BEAB for once again selecting B&W Vølund for an important infrastructure project such as this,” said Jimmy Morgan, senior vice president of B&W’s Renewable business segment.

“Waste-to-energy continues to be a proven, clean and reliable technology to address the energy and waste disposal needs of our customers in Europe, and we’re pleased to supply some of the most advanced technologies in the industry.”

The new waste line and boiler will be capable of handling up to 13 tons of municipal solid waste per hour and is scheduled for completion in April 2019.

Source: Company Press Release