Bravura Venture to be renamed as Quantum Cobalt

Bravura Ventures has announced its intention to proceed with a name change from Bravura Ventures to Quantum Cobalt.

The name change is intended to better reflect the Company's direction and Cobalt resource properties.

Trading Symbol

The Company has applied to change the trading symbol for its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") from "BVQ" to "QBOT" and has reserved the symbol "QBOT" with the CSE for this purpose. This change will be effective as soon as possible.

Mr. Burns commented "I'm proud to announce that we have changed our Company's name to match our assets and future direction."

The name change is subject to approval of the CSE.

Source: Company Press Release