Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Azure Power commissions 100MW solar project in Telangana, India

Published 12 January 2018

Azure Power, one of India’s independent solar power producers, announced the commissioning of a 100MW solar power plant in the state of Telangana.

Spread across an area of approximately 500 acres, the project has been setup under the government’s National Solar Mission Phase-II, Batch-II Tranche-I. The project was auctioned by NTPC, which has a AAA debt rating and is the Government of India’s largest power utility. Azure Power will supply power to NTPC for the next 25 years at a tariff of INR 4.67 (~USD 0.07) per kWh.

Speaking on this occasion, Inderpreet Wadhwa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Azure Power said, “Telangana’s continued reliance and faith in solar energy has successfully transformed it into one of the largest solar power producing states in the country. We are delighted to make a contribution towards the realization of our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s commitment towards clean and green energy, through solar power generation. Our sincere gratitude to NTPC and the state of Telangana for all the cooperation and support extended.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Transparency Market Research: In-depth Analysis, Accurate Results Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a pioneer enterprise in the field of market research. We provide a plethora of services ranging from customized research, syndicated research, and consultation services. TMR’s worldwide and regional insights on the market cover industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, media and technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, among others. Every deeply researched report from TMR offers its clients a panoramic vision of the market, its prognosis and statistical forecasts, a detailed segmentation, key ongoing trends, vendor landscape along with strategic recommendations. Suppliers Persistence Market Research: Next-Gen Industry Insights & Growth Outlook Persistence Market Research (PMR) is essentially a third-party research firm. Our model of research is a remarkable coordinated effort of information investigation and market look into procedure to enable organizations to accomplish ideal execution. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes. Suppliers Future Market Insights: Global Industry Outlook & Business Review FMI, catering to clients in more than 150 different countries, is a top-ranking provider of market intelligence and research. We are headquartered in the global financial capital, London and boast of some of the finest delivery centers in the U.S. and India. Our research and consulting experts have helped a multitude of businesses to manage their individual challenges in an aggressively evolving marketplace with great precision and boldness. Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.