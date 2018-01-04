Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Azure Minerals announces drilling update for Alacrán project

Published 04 January 2018

Azure Minerals (Azure) has announced that project operator Minera Teck (Teck), a 100% owned subsidiary of Canada’s Teck Resources, has completed its first drilling campaign on the Alacrán project, located in the northern Mexican state of Sonora.

During the year following the December 2016 decision to exercise its right to earn back an ownership interest in the Alacrán project, Teck carried out exploration comprising geological mapping, surface geochemical sampling and geophysical (IP and CSAMT) surveys, with most activities focused in the western half of the property. This work confirmed two high priority targets which were tested by diamond drilling, with three rigs completing 11 holes totalling 4,905m.

The southern extension of the Loma Bonita epithermal silver-gold deposit towards Cerro San Simon was one area considered high priority. This 1km long corridor was initially identified by Azure’s 2015-2016 exploration programs, and then refined by Teck’s exploration to define specific targets considered prospective for additional epithermal mineralisation.
The second area targeted was Cerro Colorado where an IP survey completed by Teck identified strong geophysical anomalies coincident with anomalous geochemistry in soil and rock chip samples, indicating potential for porphyry copper mineralisation.

Logging and sampling of these drill holes is nearing completion and Teck is expected to report results to Azure in February 2018. Teck has indicated that it will be continuing its exploration and will advise of its intended 2018 exploration program following evaluation of all results.

BACKGROUND

Azure earned 100% ownership of the Alacrán project in October 2016. In December 2016 Teck elected to exercise its right to earn back an ownership interest in the Alacrán project.

Work conducted during 2017 represents the first year of activity in a total four year, US$10 million program which will entitle Teck to earn back a 51% share in the project.

Upon reaching an initial 51% interest in the project, Teck may further increase its interest to 65% by sole funding a further US$5 million in expenditures on the project and making cash payments to Azure of an additional US$1.5 million. In this case, Azure will retain a contributing 35% interest in the Alacrán project. Grupo Mexico retains a 2% NSR.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Minerals & Materials

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Copper Ore Mining
Metals and Mining> Mining
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Persistence Market Research: Next-Gen Industry Insights & Growth Outlook Persistence Market Research (PMR) is essentially a third-party research firm. Our model of research is a remarkable coordinated effort of information investigation and market look into procedure to enable organizations to accomplish ideal execution. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes. Suppliers Transparency Market Research: In-depth Analysis, Accurate Results Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a pioneer enterprise in the field of market research. We provide a plethora of services ranging from customized research, syndicated research, and consultation services. TMR’s worldwide and regional insights on the market cover industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, media and technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, among others. Every deeply researched report from TMR offers its clients a panoramic vision of the market, its prognosis and statistical forecasts, a detailed segmentation, key ongoing trends, vendor landscape along with strategic recommendations. Suppliers Future Market Insights: Global Industry Outlook & Business Review FMI, catering to clients in more than 150 different countries, is a top-ranking provider of market intelligence and research. We are headquartered in the global financial capital, London and boast of some of the finest delivery centers in the U.S. and India. Our research and consulting experts have helped a multitude of businesses to manage their individual challenges in an aggressively evolving marketplace with great precision and boldness. Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.