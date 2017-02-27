Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

AWE, Origin sign gas sales term sheet with AGL

Published 27 February 2017

AWE, Operator of production license L1/L2 located in Western Australia’s onshore Perth Basin, announced that AWE and Origin Energy have agreed a nonbinding term sheet with AGL Wholesale Gas (AGL) for the first gas sale from Stage 2 of the Waitsia Gas Project.

The term sheet sets out the commercial terms for the sale of 15 TJ per day of gas, or 5.5 PJ per year, to AGL from Stage 2 of the Waitsia Gas Project. This equates to 15% of Stage 2 nominal daily production capacity and represents a material contribution towards underwriting the project.

The term sheet will form the basis of a Gas Sales Agreement, which AWE expects to be concluded by mid-2017 calendar year. Term and price have not been disclosed for commercial reasons.

AWE and Origin each hold a 50% interest in the Waitsia gas field and are jointly marketing Stage 2 gas. Stage 2 will have capacity to supply 100 TJ per day, or 10% of Western Australia’s domestic gas needs, for 10 years. AWE is targeting first gas from Stage 2 in calendar year 2020.

Waitsia Stage 2 is currently in Pre-Front End Engineering and Design (“FEED”) and is on track to enter FEED in the June quarter. AWE is targeting a Final Investment Decision (FID) by the end of calendar year 2017, subject to completion of FEED and further gas sales agreements.

David Biggs, CEO and Managing Director of AWE Limited, said:

“Today’s announcement is a significant step in the development of Stage 2 of the Waitsia Gas Project. AGL is one of Australia’s leading integrated energy companies and we are pleased to be able to contribute to their entry into the Western Australia market with the first gas sale from Waitsia Stage 2.

“We are aiming to finalise the Gas Sales Agreement with AGL by mid-2017 and we anticipate completing term sheets with other customers over the coming months.

“The agreement with AGL reflects the growing demand for onshore gas and highlights the benefits that a new supplier can bring to the market in terms of diversity, lower risk and certainty of supply. “Pre-FEED is making good progress and we are looking to enter FEED in the June quarter. AWE is targeting a FID by the end of the 2017 calendar year,” Biggs concluded.

AGL Acting Executive General Manager Energy Markets, Richard Wrightson said:

“AGL’s long-term entry into the WA retail gas market this year will be well-supported by the gas from the Waitsia Gas Project post 2020.”

The Joint Venture partners in L1/L2 (Waitsia) are:

AWE Limited (via subsidiaries) (Operator) 50.00%

Origin Energy Resources Limited 50.00% 



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Conventional> Onshore
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Multi-Contact Becomes Stäubli Electrical Connectors: A Connection for the Future Multi-Contact (Stäubli Electrical Connectors) is a Swiss-based leading manufacturer of electrical connectors and contact systems, providing innovative solutions for demanding applications. MC develops, manufactures and distributes a broad range of high quality standard products and customized solutions with outstanding characteristics. It builds on more than 50 years of engineering and design experience to continually break new ground in the field of advanced contact technology. The Multi-Contact product range includes interconnection systems for the most demanding applications in Railway, Aerospace, Medical, Robotics, Solar Energy, General Industry and Test & Measurement. Suppliers Innospin - Design and Supply of Air-Cooled Steam Condenser ACC Innospin is an independent Swiss engineering company with a long project record in design and supply of air-cooled steam condenser ACC with single row heat exchanger tube technology to the international power plant market. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.