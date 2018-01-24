Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Attain wins National Energy Technology Laboratory ITSS contract

Published 24 January 2018

Attain, a management, technology, and strategy consulting firm, announced that the US Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded the firm its National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) Information Technology Support Services (ITSS) contract.

The NETL contract helps to enable DOE's only government-owned and operated laboratory to realize its vision of being a renowned fossil energy science and engineering resource, and to fulfill its role in supporting the Department's mission to promote the national, economic, and energy security of the United States.

Under the NETL contract, Attain will bring the high quality professional IT services needed to meet the business and research needs of DOE's world class laboratory. Services include infrastructure operations, cyber security, and enterprise application engineering, as well as program management.

"We are proud to bring technology and cyber security excellence to another leading research environment as we support NETL and the broader DOE mission," said Attain President and COO Manish Agarwal. "With a track record of success at the intersections of technology, innovation and research, we look forward to delivering an integrated CMMI, ITIL v3, and Risk Management Framework (RMF) approach that integrates continuous service improvement throughout the lab's research operations."

NETL is run by the DOE Office of Fossil Energy (FE) and helps provide clean, safe, affordable, and reliable energy to the American people. NETL conducts and manages research and development at sites in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Morgantown, West Virginia; and Albany, Oregon; with a satellite office in Anchorage, Alaska.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Power Distribution> Smart Grid> IT & Communication> Cyber Security
Clean Technology> Energy Infrastructure
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Future Market Insights: Global Industry Outlook & Business Review FMI, catering to clients in more than 150 different countries, is a top-ranking provider of market intelligence and research. We are headquartered in the global financial capital, London and boast of some of the finest delivery centers in the U.S. and India. Our research and consulting experts have helped a multitude of businesses to manage their individual challenges in an aggressively evolving marketplace with great precision and boldness. Suppliers Transparency Market Research: In-depth Analysis, Accurate Results Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a pioneer enterprise in the field of market research. We provide a plethora of services ranging from customized research, syndicated research, and consultation services. TMR’s worldwide and regional insights on the market cover industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, media and technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, among others. Every deeply researched report from TMR offers its clients a panoramic vision of the market, its prognosis and statistical forecasts, a detailed segmentation, key ongoing trends, vendor landscape along with strategic recommendations. Suppliers Persistence Market Research: Next-Gen Industry Insights & Growth Outlook Persistence Market Research (PMR) is essentially a third-party research firm. Our model of research is a remarkable coordinated effort of information investigation and market look into procedure to enable organizations to accomplish ideal execution. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes. Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.