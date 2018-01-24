Attain wins National Energy Technology Laboratory ITSS contract

Attain, a management, technology, and strategy consulting firm, announced that the US Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded the firm its National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) Information Technology Support Services (ITSS) contract.

The NETL contract helps to enable DOE's only government-owned and operated laboratory to realize its vision of being a renowned fossil energy science and engineering resource, and to fulfill its role in supporting the Department's mission to promote the national, economic, and energy security of the United States.

Under the NETL contract, Attain will bring the high quality professional IT services needed to meet the business and research needs of DOE's world class laboratory. Services include infrastructure operations, cyber security, and enterprise application engineering, as well as program management.

"We are proud to bring technology and cyber security excellence to another leading research environment as we support NETL and the broader DOE mission," said Attain President and COO Manish Agarwal. "With a track record of success at the intersections of technology, innovation and research, we look forward to delivering an integrated CMMI, ITIL v3, and Risk Management Framework (RMF) approach that integrates continuous service improvement throughout the lab's research operations."

NETL is run by the DOE Office of Fossil Energy (FE) and helps provide clean, safe, affordable, and reliable energy to the American people. NETL conducts and manages research and development at sites in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Morgantown, West Virginia; and Albany, Oregon; with a satellite office in Anchorage, Alaska.

Source: Company Press Release