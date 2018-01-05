Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

ATS Group purchases Willbros Tank Services

Published 05 January 2018

ATS Group says that it has made a strategic acquisition of Willbros Tank Services from Houston-based Willbros Group.

The closing was completed effective January 1, 2018.

The expanded company will operate as ATS Group, LLC (dba Alliance Tank Service). ATS will have offices in Cushing, OK; Tulsa, OK; and Channelview, TX. "Customers should expect the same familiar faces in the office, on the shop floor, and in the field. The New ATS will continue to provide the same outstanding customer service and quality performance clients are accustomed to," said ATS President & CEO John Allcorn.

"With the acquisition of Willbros Tank Services, we are excited to be able to offer our customers expanded resources for steel tank construction and tank repair," said Allcorn. "We highly value the Willbros Tank Services people and the Company's excellent operational and safety processes and procedures. Combining Willbros' team with ATS', we'll be collectively stronger, safer, more reliable, and more responsive to customers.  ATS' and Willbros' individual strengths will dovetail nicely and allow us to expand workflow and widen our geographical reach."

Launched in 2008, Alliance Tank Service is now a turnkey tank service provider that offers premium tank-storage applications including: aboveground storage tank construction (API 650, API 620, and AWWA), API 653 tank repairs, civil and structural engineering design, concrete foundation design, in-house drafting, cathodic protection, secondary containment, piping, and consulting services. Recently, ATS expanded its shop tank fabrication facility, which produces a variety of specialty shop tanks (API 650, Stainless Steel, Heated, Insulated, etc.).

To date, ATS has manufactured shop tanks, constructed new field tanks and provided a host of inspection and repair services for liquid feed, liquid fertilizer, asphalt, water, ethanol, and petroleum in more than 30 states.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Tankers
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Transparency Market Research: In-depth Analysis, Accurate Results Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a pioneer enterprise in the field of market research. We provide a plethora of services ranging from customized research, syndicated research, and consultation services. TMR’s worldwide and regional insights on the market cover industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, media and technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, among others. Every deeply researched report from TMR offers its clients a panoramic vision of the market, its prognosis and statistical forecasts, a detailed segmentation, key ongoing trends, vendor landscape along with strategic recommendations. Suppliers Persistence Market Research: Next-Gen Industry Insights & Growth Outlook Persistence Market Research (PMR) is essentially a third-party research firm. Our model of research is a remarkable coordinated effort of information investigation and market look into procedure to enable organizations to accomplish ideal execution. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes. Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Future Market Insights: Global Industry Outlook & Business Review FMI, catering to clients in more than 150 different countries, is a top-ranking provider of market intelligence and research. We are headquartered in the global financial capital, London and boast of some of the finest delivery centers in the U.S. and India. Our research and consulting experts have helped a multitude of businesses to manage their individual challenges in an aggressively evolving marketplace with great precision and boldness. Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.