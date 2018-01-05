ATS Group purchases Willbros Tank Services

ATS Group says that it has made a strategic acquisition of Willbros Tank Services from Houston-based Willbros Group.

The closing was completed effective January 1, 2018.

The expanded company will operate as ATS Group, LLC (dba Alliance Tank Service). ATS will have offices in Cushing, OK; Tulsa, OK; and Channelview, TX. "Customers should expect the same familiar faces in the office, on the shop floor, and in the field. The New ATS will continue to provide the same outstanding customer service and quality performance clients are accustomed to," said ATS President & CEO John Allcorn.

"With the acquisition of Willbros Tank Services, we are excited to be able to offer our customers expanded resources for steel tank construction and tank repair," said Allcorn. "We highly value the Willbros Tank Services people and the Company's excellent operational and safety processes and procedures. Combining Willbros' team with ATS', we'll be collectively stronger, safer, more reliable, and more responsive to customers. ATS' and Willbros' individual strengths will dovetail nicely and allow us to expand workflow and widen our geographical reach."

Launched in 2008, Alliance Tank Service is now a turnkey tank service provider that offers premium tank-storage applications including: aboveground storage tank construction (API 650, API 620, and AWWA), API 653 tank repairs, civil and structural engineering design, concrete foundation design, in-house drafting, cathodic protection, secondary containment, piping, and consulting services. Recently, ATS expanded its shop tank fabrication facility, which produces a variety of specialty shop tanks (API 650, Stainless Steel, Heated, Insulated, etc.).

To date, ATS has manufactured shop tanks, constructed new field tanks and provided a host of inspection and repair services for liquid feed, liquid fertilizer, asphalt, water, ethanol, and petroleum in more than 30 states.

Source: Company Press Release