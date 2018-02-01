Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Atlas Sand secures $150m loan from BlackGold Capital

Published 01 February 2018

Atlas Sand has secured a $150m credit facility from BlackGold Capital Management to fund a portion of the ongoing construction of its Kermit and Monahans frac sand plants and for general company purposes.

The Company has committed to draw a minimum of $100 million under the credit facility with the additional $50 million to be available to the Company for a period of 12 months subsequent to closing. The Company is under no obligation to borrow additional funds under the credit facility.

With the closing of this financing, combined with equity capital that has been committed to date, Atlas has fully secured an amount of capital that the Company believes is sufficient to complete the construction of both the Kermit and Monahans plants.

Atlas Sand CFO John Turner said: "We're very pleased to bring on a very experienced energy investor like BlackGold as a partner.  BlackGold understands the size of the opportunity created by the ongoing Permian Basin frac sand disruption. This transaction represents another significant step towards our long-term growth plans."

BlackGold managing partner Adam Flikerski said: "BlackGold is pleased to partner with the Atlas Sand team, highlighting both our excitement in the project itself and the secular shift in Permian Basin frac sand fundamentals." 

BlackGold managing partner Erik Dybesland said: "This new commitment to Atlas Sand builds upon the launch of our private structure fund last year, and underscores BlackGold's commitment to being a solutions provider for companies in the natural resources industry."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Future Market Insights: Global Industry Outlook & Business Review FMI, catering to clients in more than 150 different countries, is a top-ranking provider of market intelligence and research. We are headquartered in the global financial capital, London and boast of some of the finest delivery centers in the U.S. and India. Our research and consulting experts have helped a multitude of businesses to manage their individual challenges in an aggressively evolving marketplace with great precision and boldness. Suppliers Persistence Market Research: Next-Gen Industry Insights & Growth Outlook Persistence Market Research (PMR) is essentially a third-party research firm. Our model of research is a remarkable coordinated effort of information investigation and market look into procedure to enable organizations to accomplish ideal execution. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes. Suppliers Transparency Market Research: In-depth Analysis, Accurate Results Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a pioneer enterprise in the field of market research. We provide a plethora of services ranging from customized research, syndicated research, and consultation services. TMR’s worldwide and regional insights on the market cover industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, media and technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, among others. Every deeply researched report from TMR offers its clients a panoramic vision of the market, its prognosis and statistical forecasts, a detailed segmentation, key ongoing trends, vendor landscape along with strategic recommendations. Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.