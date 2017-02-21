Atlantis installs fourth turbine at 398MW MeyGen tidal project in UK

Atlantis Resources announced the completion of installation of fourth and final turbine as part of the phase 1A of the 398MW MeyGen tidal power project in the Pentland Firth, Scotland.

Located in the Inner Sound of the Pentland Firth, the 6MW Phase 1A of the MeyGen free stream tidal project features four turbines, each with 1.5MW capacity.

Three of the turbines are supplied by Andritz Hydro Hammerfest (AHH) while Atlantis supplied the fourth turbine.

Designed by Lockheed Martin, the AR1500 turbine system has undergone testing at the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult’s facility in Blyth.

The four turbines are now connected to the grid onshore at a control building at Ness of Quoys in Caithness.

Mojo Maritime, a part of James Fisher and Son, was responsible for the installation of the turbines under the phase 1A of the project. The move marks the firm’s 15th tidal turbine installation.

Mojo said that the installation also coincides with its rebranding to James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS).

JFMS senior project manager John Goddard said: “Not only have we hit a monumental milestone as a company, we have completed installation of the fourth tidal turbine at MeyGen.

“MeyGen has been a fantastic, innovative and forward thinking project to work on and we’re excited for what the future holds!”

Atlantis is planning to commence construction of the MeyGen’s next 6MW phase later this year. The project is expected to reach full production capacity by 2020.

Tidal Power Scotland, which is 92%-owned by Atlantis, has 83.5% stake in MeyGen project. The remaining stake is owned by Scottish Enterprise.

