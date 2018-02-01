Alba and Noram to begin drilling at Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada

Alba Minerals and Noram Ventures has announced a new round of drilling on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada.

The companies announced on November 21, 2017 an Inferred Mineral Resource1 on the Zeus property of 17.1 million metric tonnes at a grade of 1,060 ppm Li, which equates to 96,476 Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE").

Drilling in 2017 on the Clayton Valley project successfully outlined a significant lithium clay resource to an average depth of just 50 feet (15.24 meters). Many of the drill holes ended in significant mineralization, and there is the potential to expand the deposit to greater depths. Pending new drill permits, a recently constructed drilling rig will test to a depth of 300 feet (91.44 meters) on nine of the drill sites within the Inferred Resource boundary. A second phase of eleven drill holes is designed to expand the resource outside the Inferred Resource boundary along strike to the southwest and northeast. Alba/Noram’s independent technical consultant, Bradley Peek, MSc and CPG, will oversee drill operations.

“We are excited to commence drilling again at Clayton Valley. There is ample room for expansion at depth and along strike near the presently outlined resource. We are also keen on gaining a better understanding on non-hectorite lithium enrichment of the resources, as discussed by Cypress Development Corp. regarding their adjoining lithium property. Initial testing by Cypress indicated a significant portion of the lithium is water-soluble. “If this is the case with our deposit, this could significantly reduce the cost of extraction technologies.” says Alba CEO Sandy MacDougall.

Source: Company Press Release