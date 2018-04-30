Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
A.I.S. to deploy second drilling rig at Chiron lithium project in Argentina

Published 30 April 2018

A.I.S. Resources has engaged a second drilling contractor, AGV Falcon to complete up to four diamond drill holes for a total of 1,300m across four tenements at its Chiron lithium project in the Pocitos Salar in Argentina.

AGV Falcon has mobilized a drill rig onto the site and is expected to begin drilling on Saturday 29 April 2018.  AIS is looking to expedite exploration at Chiron to gather all the necessary data prior to purchasing the project. 

A.I.S. chief operating officer and exploration director Phil Thomas said: "It will be exciting to see the brine results in the core and how well it correlates with the geophysics we have completed.  We will drill one hole in Pocitos 2 down to 400m to examine the lithium concentration in the brine at depth. 

“Our modelling suggests there is a significant aquifer at depth but this will give us proof.  I will be overseeing the data collection and ensure that QA/QC is monitored and our local geologist will be supervising the packer testing."

Source: Company Press Release.

