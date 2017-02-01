Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

AEP Ohio secures approval to expand advanced energy delivery system

Published 01 February 2017

AEP Ohio, a unit of American Electric Power, received approval from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to implement its gridSMART Phase 2 Plan.

The plan includes the installation of 894,000 smart meters in 31 communities throughout Ohio over the next four years.

In addition to smart meters, AEP Ohio will expand the use of automated equipment on its distribution system to reduce restoration times, reduce the number of customers affected when power outages occur and allow crews to work more safely. The company also will utilize technology, known as Volt Var Optimization, which reduces energy usage without any action required by the customer.

"These advanced grid technologies will give our customers information to better manage their energy use and save money, while enabling AEP Ohio to improve the quality and reliability of service for our customers," said Julie Sloat, AEP Ohio president and chief operating officer. "This plan expands our successful gridSMART demonstration project and allows us to reduce the number, size and duration of outages for customers, cut energy consumption and decrease operational costs."

The gridSMART Phase 2 plan follows a pilot program that began in 2009 in northeast central Ohio. As part of that project, AEP Ohio installed 132,000 smart meters and outfitted 70 electric distribution circuits with equipment to reduce the extent and duration of outages and 17 circuits with equipment to improve efficiency.

Smart meters provide multiple benefits to customers, including more information and control over their energy usage and virtually eliminating estimated meter readings. Smart meters also can detect and report outage information to AEP Ohio so crews can restore power faster. The completion of phase 2 will bring more than 1 million smart meters to AEP Ohio's service territory.

Over the next six years AEP Ohio will install automated reclosers on 250 circuits. Automated reclosers provide crews with more information to identify the cause of outages and can operate themselves to route power around a problem.

AEP Ohio also will use Volt Var Optimization technology that allows for the adjustment of voltage levels. Slight variations in voltage can reduce energy usage by 2 to 3 percent and lower customer bills without any change in a customer's equipment or behavior. This technology will be installed on 160 circuits.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Power Distribution> Smart Grid> Advanced Metering Infrastructure> Smart Meters
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers L3 MAPPS - High Fidelity Power Plant Simulators When you are looking for increased reliability in your power plant's performance, you can count on L3 MAPPS' simulation experience to get you there. Our dedication to true-to-life power plant simulators ensures that your personnel have the knowledge required to safely and efficiently operate your power plant. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers CONTAINEX - Create Space with Modules and Containers CONTAINEX is the leading supplier of portable cabins and mobile space solutions throughout Europe, with more than 30 years experience in the mobile space solutions trade. In addition to modular buildings of portable and sanitary cabins our product range also includes storage containers as well as new and second hand ISO shipping containers. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.