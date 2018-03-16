Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
ADB offers $35m loan for construction of biomass power plant in Thailand

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 March 2018

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has offered a loan up to THB1.109bn ($35m) to Gulf Chana Green Company (Chana Green) for the development of a biomass power plant in Thailand.

The biomass power plant, which will convert waste from rubber trees into renewable electricity, will have a capacity of 25MW. It will be located in Chana, Songkhla province in southern Thailand.

ADB private sector operations department director general Michael Barrow said: “Diversifying Thailand’s energy mix will help the country meet increased demand for electricity and help reduce its carbon footprint.

“ADB’s 18-year loan shows the bank’s long-term confidence in Chana Green and provides a positive signal to other banks and developers considering investing in infrastructure assets in the less-developed areas of southern Thailand.”

After the start of commercial operations, the biomass power plant will receive a tariff incentive of THB0.3per kWh for using biomass and a THB0.1 per kWh for investment in the southern Thailand both for a period of 7 years.  

The biomass power project will contribute to the country’s growing power consumption, is expected to double from 2015 to 2036.

To meet this demand, the Government of Thailand has laid out plans to increase the share of renewable energy by up to 30% of the total energy mix.

By 2036, the installed capacity of biomass is expected to increase from 2.92GW to 5.57GW in the country.

Chana Green is the project company set up to develop, construct, own and operate the project.

It is a wholly owned company by Gulf Energy Development (GED), which is a private sector power generation company in Thailand.

Currently, the company has a total gross installed power capacity of 11.12GW under development and operation in the country.

