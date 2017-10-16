Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

ABB secures substation construction contract from Dubai Hills Estate

Published 16 October 2017

ABB has secured a contract worth about $45m from Dubai Hills Estate to build a substation that will boost distribution capacity and feed power to a new integrated lifestyle project being constructed in Dubai.

Dubai Hills Estate is a joint venture between Emaar Properties and Meraas.

The project exemplifies ABB’s commitment to deliver reliable power to consumers and its focus on serving the building and infrastructure sector alongside utility and industry customers. The order was booked in the third quarter of 2017.

Dubai consumes over 37,000 gigawatt hours of electricity per annum – half of which is attributable to the commercial sector and another third to residential usage. Most of this power is generated from natural gas with an increasing focus on renewable energy.

The Dubai Clean Energy Strategy aims to provide 7 per cent of Dubai’s energy from clean energy sources by 2020 with the aim of increasing this to 25 per cent by 2030 and 75 per cent by 2050.

The 11 million square meters Dubai Hills Estate development, incorporating an 18-hole championship golf course, in-cludes residential, commercial and leisure areas, supporting the country’s objective of boosting family tourism.

It is expected to make a significant contribution to economic and social development and is designed to meet high sus-tainability standards. Set on prime land, it features vast stretches of landscaped parks and gardens, walkways and extensive open areas, serving as a green oasis in the heart of the city.

ABB is responsible for the design, installation and commissioning of the distribution substation which will supply elec-tricity to the community. Key product supplies include 132 kilovolt (kV) switchgear, reactors, power transformers, the automation, protection, control system, as well as surveillance and communication technologies. The substation will also be IEC 61850 enabled, to support open and seamless communication with all intelligent devices.

“ABB will help deliver electricity to this prestigious development, ensuring the safety, reliability and security of power supplies to residents and visitors”, said Claudio Facchin, president of ABB’s Power Grids division. ”The project reiter-ates our commitment to serving the building and infrastructure sector and reinforces our position as a partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Clean Technology> Energy Infrastructure> Energy Management Systems
Clean Technology> Energy Infrastructure> Energy Transmission
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Power Distribution> Sub-stations
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Møllerodden - Offshore and Onshore Lifting Equipment Møllerodden is a worldwide supplier of high-quality lifting equipment to the offshore and onshore industry. Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.