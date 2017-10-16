ABB secures substation construction contract from Dubai Hills Estate

ABB has secured a contract worth about $45m from Dubai Hills Estate to build a substation that will boost distribution capacity and feed power to a new integrated lifestyle project being constructed in Dubai.

Dubai Hills Estate is a joint venture between Emaar Properties and Meraas.

The project exemplifies ABB’s commitment to deliver reliable power to consumers and its focus on serving the building and infrastructure sector alongside utility and industry customers. The order was booked in the third quarter of 2017.

Dubai consumes over 37,000 gigawatt hours of electricity per annum – half of which is attributable to the commercial sector and another third to residential usage. Most of this power is generated from natural gas with an increasing focus on renewable energy.

The Dubai Clean Energy Strategy aims to provide 7 per cent of Dubai’s energy from clean energy sources by 2020 with the aim of increasing this to 25 per cent by 2030 and 75 per cent by 2050.

The 11 million square meters Dubai Hills Estate development, incorporating an 18-hole championship golf course, in-cludes residential, commercial and leisure areas, supporting the country’s objective of boosting family tourism.

It is expected to make a significant contribution to economic and social development and is designed to meet high sus-tainability standards. Set on prime land, it features vast stretches of landscaped parks and gardens, walkways and extensive open areas, serving as a green oasis in the heart of the city.

ABB is responsible for the design, installation and commissioning of the distribution substation which will supply elec-tricity to the community. Key product supplies include 132 kilovolt (kV) switchgear, reactors, power transformers, the automation, protection, control system, as well as surveillance and communication technologies. The substation will also be IEC 61850 enabled, to support open and seamless communication with all intelligent devices.

“ABB will help deliver electricity to this prestigious development, ensuring the safety, reliability and security of power supplies to residents and visitors”, said Claudio Facchin, president of ABB’s Power Grids division. ”The project reiter-ates our commitment to serving the building and infrastructure sector and reinforces our position as a partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid.”

Source: Company Press Release